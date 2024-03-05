Wanted man Jackson Drumm known to frequent Ballarat area

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man who is known to visit the Ballarat
Jackson Drumm, 28, is wanted for allegedly failing to appear in court in relation to drug offences.
"Drumm is described as being Caucasian in appearance, approximately 170cm tall with a thin build, long brown hair and brown eyes," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"He is known to frequent the Ballarat area.
"Investigators have released an image of Drumm in the hope someone may be able to provide information on his current whereabouts."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. A confidential report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
