What you need to know ahead of this year's massive ChillOut Festival

Australia's biggest regional LGBTQIA+ celebration starts this weekend and lucky for Ballarat, it's just a half hour drive away in Daylesford.
ChillOut Festival has a huge line up of events with something for everyone, all ages, all backgrounds, according to ChillOut Festival president Matt Clarke.
"ChillOut is Australia's longest running regional queer festival and this is our 27th year," he said.
Mr Clarke said Daylesford becomes the centre point of "Queer Country Pride" during the ChillOut Festival weekend.
"We always champion inclusivity, acceptance and a really safe space for people to come to," he said.
This years festival is expected to be the biggest yet with an anticipated 30,000 people to attend over the weekend from Friday, March 8 to Sunday, March 10.
Mr Clarke said all of Daylesford embrace the event, making the festival a place people from regional areas can feel comfortable and be themselves, while organisers encouraged other venues and businesses to get involved.
"It's really good to see a cross section of things that are on over the weekend," he said.
"We see the community come together in a really open, honest and respectful way.
"For the community to show involvement, it's a really significant thing for us."
The weekend kicks off on Thursday, March 7 at the Daylesford Masonic Lodge, a free event running from 6-8pm.
The 2024 event will have big drag star faces like Courtney Act from Australian Idol and RuPaul's Drag Race, and beloved weatherman Nate Byrne.
Crack out your Blundstones and cowboy boots, and source your biodegradable glitter because the 2024 theme is boots and bling.
For this year's festival there has been a bigger focus on accessibility for everyone, like morning yoga.
"This year we've focused on the arts and culture, there are quite a few events at the Radius Art gallery from interactive Q and A sessions to art classes," he said.
"We've got yoga each day in the Botanic Gardens in Wombat Hill and silent discos."
Mr Clarke said the sports events are always supported like the running, tennis and golf competitions.
With many events already sold out like the dance night and pool party, there are a host of events across Daylesford with the whole town getting in on the party.
Hepburn Shire mayor Brian Woods said the council will be there with bells and whistles on.
"We're very proud to have it in Hepburn Shire and council is very proud to sponsor it and support it," he said,
"It's a wonderful event spread across the weekend."
Cr Woods said the event was not only economically beneficial but an important celebration.
"It's great for our traders and shops and pubs and cafes," he said.
"More importantly, it's a happy occasion and it demonstrates the right values like inclusiveness."
The forecast for Saturday and Sunday look to be mid-30s for both days with plenty of sun, and ChillOut organisers have prepared to ensure everyone stays sun safe.
Mr Clarke said heat was a big factor for the festival this year.
"We've bought in additional water taps and water tank facilities so we have got free water accessible all day and all night at all of our events," he said.
"We've got extra umbrella and shade to put around at our event spaces on Saturday and Sunday at Victoria Park."
Donations of water bottles have been made by local pride groups as well and there will be free sunscreen so people can easily reapply throughout the day.
While ChillOut is a great time to wear your brightest, glitteriest outfit - don't forget to wear and reapply high grade SPF sunscreen, wear a hat, sunglasses, take breaks in a shaded area and drink plenty of water.
Keep an eye out for your friends who might be dancing too hard.
Friday, March 8
Various events at Radius Art all weekend including Peter Sparkman Exhibition, Out of the Closet and Local Makers- 10am to 4pm
Saturday, March 9
Youth Muster in the Park 11am-3pm at Victoria Park
Australia's Biggest Drag Story Time - 3-4pm Victoria Park
The Garden Party - 2pm - Peppers
Sunday, March 10
ChillOut Parade - Vincent Street - 10-11am
Check out the ChillOut Festival program to check out all the events.
