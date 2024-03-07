Why Lake Wendouree's swan population is lower than normal

Lake Wendouree's swan population is lower than normal, with just 77 counted a week ago.
A long-term average figure at this time of the year would be between 100 and 120, but numbers vary from year to year.
Today's swan population is the same as it was 12 years ago, but 121 fewer than ten years ago, when 198 were counted. 20 years ago, in February 2004, there were 158 swans.
Australian water birds, including swans, move significantly around the continent, usually in response to floods and subsequent drying. Some swans stay at the lake all their lives, but others move.
Lake Goldsmith, 45 kilometres to the west, now has hundreds of swans. No doubt some of the Lake Wendouree swans are there. Lake Goldsmith is holding numerous other water birds as well, after having very little water for several summers.
Although swan numbers at Lake Wendouree are down a little, there is no shortage of other water birds there. 870 coots were counted last week, for example. Great cormorants are also more numerous than they have been for several years.
White ibises are currently scarce, but this is normal for March. They will increase as autumn progresses.
