The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Why Lake Wendouree's swan population is lower than normal

By Roger Thomas
March 8 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roger Thomas explains more about the current swan population at Lake Wendouree. Pictures by Kate Healy.
Roger Thomas explains more about the current swan population at Lake Wendouree. Pictures by Kate Healy.

Lake Wendouree's swan population is lower than normal, with just 77 counted a week ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.