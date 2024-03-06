The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Joyce sights on the big time after rare school feat

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
March 6 2024 - 3:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
17-year-old Jarrod Joyce has one six straight BAS tennis titles. Picture by Lachlan Bence
17-year-old Jarrod Joyce has one six straight BAS tennis titles. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Rising Ballarat tennis star Jarrod Joyce is setting his sights on high level adult competitions after achieving a remarkable local feat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.