Joyce sights on the big time after rare school feat

Rising Ballarat tennis star Jarrod Joyce is setting his sights on high level adult competitions after achieving a remarkable local feat.
The 17-year-old has just secured his sixth consecutive Ballarat Associated Schools singles tennis crown, meaning he has been victorious during every year of his high schooling.
Early in the 2024 school year, Joyce won his third open BAS tournament in a row, after previously winning three junior level tournaments between 2019 and 2021.
After a successful junior career, the year 12 Damascus College student who turns 18 at the end of June, is now turning his attention towards entering competitive adult ranks.
In the coming weeks, he will compete against some of the best adult domestic players at Australian Pro Tour events in Mildura and Swan Hill.
It's a step up the talented youngster has been relishing.
"I feel like playing the men's events you're not really expected to do much," he said.
"Obviously I still have pretty high standards of myself, but I just feel like I can go out there and play free.
"I think I can actually play a bit better tennis against guys who are a bit bigger, they hit a bit bigger, so it suits my game style and I like it a bit more."
The Mildura International, which is taking place from March 10 to 17, will be Joyce's first shot at a men's competition, after he was forced to withdraw from a recent tournament in Traralgon owing to a back injury.
The injury was a frustrating setback in an otherwise exciting summer for the teenager, who rubbed shoulders with tennis royalty at the Australian Open.
While competing in the junior doubles at Melbourne Park, Joyce had the opportunity to train with world number one Novak Djokovic, as well as high ranking players Ben Shelton and Hubert Hurkacz.
He described his one-and-a-half-hour session with the 24-time grand slam champion as the "coolest" experience of his Australian Open.
"It was pretty good, he's [Djokovic] pretty intimidating and intense, but it was so much fun," he said.
This chance to test himself against some of the world's best, as well as his time performing in elite junior competition at the Australian Open, will be providing Joyce with confidence going into the next few weeks of adult tournaments.
"It was a great experience, I took a lot out of it ... I felt like I was kind of with him [Djokovic] so it was great for the confidence," he said.
"You don't get the opportunity to play at the Australian Open very often, it's the first time I've ever done it, so you take a lot out of it, and it just sets you up for the whole year."
It's a year where Joyce will have to juggle the twin commitments of high-level tennis and year 12 studies, a challenge he described as "pretty hectic".
But it's something he may have to get used to, as he is considering enrolling in the US college system next year.
"College is a great route in that you're getting a degree ... and you're getting all your training and all your facilities paid for," he said.
If not college, Joyce said he may test himself at tournaments in Europe, but for now he was focused on getting some good results under his belt.
"I'm just taking it slowly, if you're playing good tennis and winning tournaments it all takes care of itself," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.