'We'll burn it brother': Sebastopol dad faces court after multiple car thefts

A father-of-six who stole multiple cars from the Ballarat area has been described as having an "obsession" with motor vehicles.
Bradley Cassells, 30, pleaded guilty to numerous charges in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on March 6, 2024, including theft of motor vehicle, criminal damage and resisting police.
According to a police summary, Cassells stole a Ford Territory from a Delacombe home on the night of April 21, 2023.
Police found the car destroyed by fire on Sebastopol-Smythesdale Road in Ross Creek two-and-a-half weeks later.
When investigators analysed Cassells' Facebook activity, they found a message from an associate which said "we can go skid in the Territory tonight, then we'll burn it brother".
Further analysis of Cassells' phone showed he was awake and making calls during the night and early morning of the car fire.
The 30-year-old also participated in an aggravated burglary in Invermay Park on the night of October 22.
During this burglary, Cassells broke into the home's garage, before stealing a set of keys and driving off in the victim's Mitsubishi.
When police attended Cassells' Sebastopol address two days later, he abruptly shut his front door, before jumping over a side fence and through a neighbour's window.
He was eventually arrested after being located in the neighbouring home's roof cavity, and his mobile phone was seized.
After being handcuffed, the 30-year-old attempted to bite the hand of one of the officers.
At the time of his arrest, the stolen Mitsubishi was sitting in Cassells' driveway and his clothes, property and fingerprints were found inside the car.
Officers also found an Ampol fuel card in the vehicle, which had been stolen from a different property in Invermay Park.
The court also heard about an earlier incident where Cassells contravened his bail curfew condition.
On May 14, 2022, Cassells was gambling at Melbourne's Crown Casino when he was approached by security guards and police about 11.20pm.
After they confirmed his identity, Cassells attempted to push past the officers, but was wrestled to the ground and arrested.
When interviewed he admitted to being in breach of his curfew and acknowledged to being on bail for "pretty serious stuff".
There's a lack of insight into your offending and it seems there is somewhat of an obsession with motor vehicles.- Magistrate Michelle Hodgson
Cassells' defence lawyer said their client's partner had given birth to the couple's sixth child while the 30-year-old was incarcerated.
They said missing the birth of his child was a motivating factor for Cassells to change his behaviour, and he was looking to get treatment for ADHD for the first time.
Defence submissions also outlined Cassells' traumatic childhood and his difficulties in the school system.
Because of this combination of factors, the defence said their client, who had served 134 days pre-sentence detention, should be eligible for a combination sentence encompassing time served and a community corrections order.
This argument was rejected by Magistrate Michelle Hodgson who described the offences as "very serious" matters.
You're someone who's a father of six children, you're out at 2am stealing motor vehicles, that's not the right way to support your partner or children.- Magistrate Michelle Hodgson
She said while Cassells had support from his partner and family, he was no longer a youthful offender and would be sentenced as someone responsible for their conduct.
"There's a lack of insight into your offending and it seems there is somewhat of an obsession with motor vehicles," she said.
"You're someone who's a father of six children, you're out at 2am stealing motor vehicles, that's not the right way to support your partner or children."
Cassells was sentenced to a seven month jail term with 134 days already served, meaning he will spend about two-and-a-half more months behind bars.
Ms Hodgson said if Cassells had been found guilty without a plea, she would have imposed a prison sentence with a non-parole period.
