'Avoid travel': Ballarat train commuters to be impacted in major rail strike

Victoria's regional rail network will be at a standstill on the eve of the Labor Day long weekend as workers walk off the job for 13 hours, impacting services on the Ballarat line on Friday, March 8.
Authorised officers, customer service staff, conductors and train controllers will stop work between 3am and 4pm in a major escalation in a long-running dispute between rail operator V/Line and the Rail, Tram and Bus union over a new enterprise agreement.
"No V/Line services run during the stoppage and major delays will continue throughout the day," the Department of Transport spokesperson said.
"No train services will run on the Seymour, Shepparton, Swan Hill, Echuca or Maryborough lines for the entire day on Friday.
"Passengers are advised to avoid travel on Friday ... where possible.
"A schedule of the first trains to return on each line will be published on the V/Line and PTV websites so please check before you travel."
The RTBU claims it received a "sub standard" offer sparking what will be the seventh strike this year.
Branch Secretary Vik Sharma claimed Victoria's public sector wages policy, which caps salary increases at three per cent, is being used to "hold back" V/Line employees.
"Regional workers and their communities deserve to be treated with respect, but instead they are being treated like second class citizens," Mr Sharma said in a statement.
"While the Allan state government continues to play puppet master, V/Line need to get serious at the bargaining table to resolve this dispute."
The union says the main sticking points include boosting wages in line with inflation and conditions such as shift length.
V/Line chief executive Matt Carrick labelled the upcoming strike as "totally unnecessary and very disappointing" as he urged the union to continue negotiations.
"V/Line has put a strong offer that involves major pay increases and also greater guarantees around job security," Mr Carrick said.
"We're working really hard to address union concerns, it's now time for the union to negotiate in good faith, make compromises and stop the strike."
He warned of major disruptions on Friday, as there is traditionally an "upsurge" in people using the regional network before long weekends.
Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan said the disruption was "incredibly disappointing" for passengers as she urged V/Line and the union to continue negotiations.
"The offer that's been put does go to provide significant support for our hard working V/Line team and I would urge the union particularly to stay at the negotiating table to have these matters resolved."
Train drivers are not part of the strike.
-WITH AAP
