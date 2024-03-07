The Courier
Revealed: 11 years of crash data from the March long weekend

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated March 8 2024 - 12:17pm, first published 9:42am
Data from the Victorian Government revealed out of 83 people involved in crashes over the March long weekend between 2012 and 2023, the majority suffered minor or no injuries, while 24 per cent were serious.
Just one road crash in the Ballarat region over the Labour Day long weekend in the past 11 years resulted in a fatality but Police are once again out this March long weekend hoping to prevent further further fatalities or serious injuries on our roads.

Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

