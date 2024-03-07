Revealed: 11 years of crash data from the March long weekend

Just one road crash in the Ballarat region over the Labour Day long weekend in the past 11 years resulted in a fatality but Police are once again out this March long weekend hoping to prevent further further fatalities or serious injuries on our roads.
The Courier has analysed road crash data recorded by the Victorian Government between January 1, 2012 and June 30, 2023, and found a total of 31 crashes occurred over the March long weekend, involving 83 people.
The worst year for crashes was in 2020, with 18 people involved in a total of five incidents. There were three crashes in 2021, two in 2022 and one in 2023.
Between 2012 and 2019 there was an average of two crashes each year.
The data revealed 75 per cent of crashes resulted in "no" or "other" injuries while 24 per cent of injuries suffered were classed as "serious". Just one crash - in 2014 - resulted in a fatality.
The data is also sorted into descriptions including:
Fifty-one per cent of crashes were involved in a "collision with vehicle" while 19 per cent involved collisions with "fixed objects".
Police launched Operation Arid in the early hours of Friday, March 8, paying particular attention to speeding and fatigue as the state's road toll so far this year sits at 52.
"Data shows 20 people have died in single vehicle collisions on rural roads this year," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
"It represents around 40 per cent of the 52 deaths recorded across the entire state in 2024."
Road Policing Acting Assistant Commissioner, John Fitzpatrick said single vehicle collisions were concerning for officers.
"The number of people killed in single vehicle collisions on rural roads is of extreme concern to police," he said.
"That's why we are focussing on speed and reminding drivers to take breaks this long weekend.
"Operation Arid will see marked and unmarked patrol cars on the roads, along with our fleet of Alcohol and Drug Testing vehicles.
"There will also be a major police presence around music festivals and events taking place this weekend, so expect to be tested for alcohol and drugs.
"We could be anywhere, anytime this weekend. After a horrid 2023 it's up to all of us to ensure we don't see a repeat this year."
