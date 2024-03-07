The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Man charged with murder following disappearance of Samantha Murphy

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 7 2024 - 4:16pm, first published 3:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Murphy has not been seen since Feburary 4. Picture by Adam Trafford
Samantha Murphy has not been seen since Feburary 4. Picture by Adam Trafford

Police have charged a man with one count of murder as a part of an investigation into missing Ballarat East woman Samantha Murphy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.