Golddiggers to mark 30th annivesary at masters baseball carnival

Ballarat Golddiggers will celebrate their 30th anniversary at this year's Victorian Masters Baseball Carnival in Ballarat.
The carnival will have 44 men's and women's teams across five age groups at Prince Of Wales Park on April 5-7.
Headed for years by founding members Ian Brain and Kingsley Collins, the Golddiggers was created to offer ongoing playing and social opportunities for mature-aged players, officials, families and supporters.
They have contested numerous events, including World Masters Games, Australian Masters and Pan-Pacific Games, as well as being regulars at Victorian masters on home turf.
The Golddiggers also founded the Victorian Masters Baseball Carnival.
Carnival administrator Rick Trezise said the event had gone from strength-to-strength since first being held in 1997
He said it started with six teams and had grown steadily ever since.
"We had thirty-four teams last year, including five women's teams, and we've attracted many more over the days, including plenty of players from interstate.
"We're acutely aware of the carnival's history and the crucial role that the Diggers played in getting the ball rolling three decades ago," he said.
"As recognition of our beginnings, we are invitinganyone who has had any involvement with the Golddiggers to join in over the weekend as we celebrate this great milestone.
"We'd love to see original players and anyone who has been actively involved as a Digger or supporter," he said.
Trezise said an informal get-together on the Saturday afternoon was being planned to provide an opportunity for old mates and supporters to catch up with each other.
Team entries means all baseball fields will be utilised, along with grounds at the neighbouring Ballarat High School.
"While the size of the carnival is a challenge for the host clubs, we are overwhelmed with response among the mature-aged sporting community and positive response that we've had from City of Ballarat and the high school," Trezise said.
"We are committed to building the carnival into the premier masters baseball event in Australia - if it has not taken that crown already," Trezise said.
Alfredton Eagles and Ballarat Royals are hosting the carnival which has attracted 36 men's and eight women's teams.
