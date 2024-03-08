The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Preview

Golddiggers to mark 30th annivesary at masters baseball carnival

March 8 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ballarat Golddiggers hold a special place in Victorian baseball.
The Ballarat Golddiggers hold a special place in Victorian baseball.

Ballarat Golddiggers will celebrate their 30th anniversary at this year's Victorian Masters Baseball Carnival in Ballarat.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.