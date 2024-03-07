Ballarat sporting associations on heat watch for finals weekend

The Ballarat Cricket Association and the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region will monitor conditions across the weekend as extreme heat is predicted to impact finals matches.
Ballarat is forecast to hit 36 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures potentially hitting 39 in Melbourne on Saturday.
But both league's heat policies should ensure both competitions are able to play their finals.
The Ballarat Cricket Association has a heat policy of 40 degrees, while the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region's policy is set at 38 degrees.
BHBR operations manager Wayne Morgan said the biggest concern appeared to be Saturday with division's 2-9 playing their preliminary final, with a number of elderly men and women set to play in those lower divisions.
"It's up to each club to make their temperature gauges are in the right position," he said. "We as an association have a duty of care to our bowlers.
"If it gets to 38 the game is stopped immediately and the team managers will be asked to monitor the conditions. Should the temperature still sit above 38 after that time, the game is abandoned."
Morgan said if they game was called off with more than 75 per cent of ends played, the team in front would be deemed the winner. If less than 75 per cent has been played, the match would be rescheduled, possibly to the following weekend.
"We could play next Saturday when the division 2-9 grand finals are being played, we'd have to look at that," he said.
Sunday's division 1 grand final at Ballarat Bowling Club between Sebastopol and Victoria is expetced to be played as scheduled.
Meanwhile, the Ballarat Cricket Association semi-final are expected to go ahead as planned at both Eastern Oval and CE Brown Reserve.
BCA operations manager Paul Hayes confirmed the heat policy sat at 40 degrees and with the temperature unlikely to reach that level, it should mean the match proceed as planned.
"At this stage it shouldn't have an impact for us, we use the temperature as declared on Weatherzone," he said.
He said at this stage there had been no talk of a potential earlier start, due to junior finals commitments in the morning.
"Either way, because we're playing 80 overs, we still are going through the heat of the day, weather we start at 1pm, 12pm or 11am," he said.
It is expected that clubs will be able to schedule more and longer drinks breaks throughout both days."
All cricket semi final will be played on Saturday, with two-day competitions to conclude on Sunday with the grand final scheduled to start next weekend
