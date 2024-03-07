The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket

BCA FINALS PREVIEW | Master versus the apprentice in semi-final showdown

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated March 7 2024 - 3:22pm, first published 3:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Egan (left) celebrates a wicket with Riley Fisher. Picture by Adam Trafford
Chris Egan (left) celebrates a wicket with Riley Fisher. Picture by Adam Trafford

BALLARART-Redan says it is determined to make the club's first semi-final appearance in 13 years count when it takes on Golden Point for a place in the Ballarat Cricket Association grand final next week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.