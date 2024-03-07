BCA FINALS PREVIEW | Master versus the apprentice in semi-final showdown

BALLARART-Redan says it is determined to make the club's first semi-final appearance in 13 years count when it takes on Golden Point for a place in the Ballarat Cricket Association grand final next week.
The Two Swords, as minor premiers, have chosen to head into enemy territory, but 'hosting' this weekend's clash at Eastern Oval, knowing that the grand final would also be played at the venue, beginning the following Saturday.
Ballarat-Redan playing coach Nathan Patrikeos said the club was riding a wave of excitement as it heads into the finals. For 10 of the 11 on the field, it will be their first taste of First XI finals, with only Chris Egan having previously played a final for the club.
"We're all good to go, we're all pretty fresh, it's going to be a tough weekend," he said. "We wanted to pick the ground that suited us better. We were lucky enough to beat Golden Point there earlier in the year.
"If we are lucky enough to get through, that's where we would get the play the grand final. We think we play pretty well there, we love playing there. Both teams will come up out on the day and whoever plays the best will walk away with the win."
The two sides put on a scoring masterclass, with both scoring over 300 runs in the narrow Ballarat-Redan win. It means both sides should be cherry ripe to go big in what will be predicted hot weather."
Patrikeos said the club was thrilled with its season as a whole.
"I think we've got four of our six senior men's teams in finals and one of our women's team finished on top as well," he said.
"We've got some great people on our committee, a lot of great volunteers. It's a good time to be around the club."
Opponents Golden Point will welcome back skipper Josh Pegg after he missed last weekend's narrow defeat to Darley.
Pegg said he was excited to be back in the finals, saying he felt, despite last week's loss, his club was well positioned.
"If you look at our form since Christmas we've made over 300, three times," he said. "The confidence is pretty high around the club, obviously we've had a couple of hurdles to jump over the past few weeks, we're back on track and looking to march on after this weekend.
"Ballarat-Redan is a very well-rounded side. Bowling is definitely a strength of there. We'll need to be able to get through that and do our best to cash in if we can later.
"We've got an experienced team, we've been playing finals together for 10-plus years, I feel we have the knowledge to get the job done."
The other contest pits two of the most in-form teams in the competition in Mount Clear and East Ballarat up against one another.
The two teams have already met in one big final this season with Mount Clear getting the job done in a close Twenty20 final.
It was that game last season where East Ballarat made their move, winning that title before powering on to the premiership. Mount Clear appears to be following a similar path.
Skipper Tom Le Lievre says there is no doubt that confidence was high among his team and hoped there was another big performance ahead of it this week,
"I think the T20 has definitely helped some of our players, Jack Jeffrey, Joel Moriarty, Zach Maple, it gave them more of an opportunity to have a hit and they've really kicked on in the second half of the season," he said.
"It's definitely kicked us forward if anything, but we know they are two very separate game. It would be lovely to win both, but we know the red ball one is the one we all want."
Both Mount Clear and East Ballarat look likely to head into this week's clashes with unchanged line-ups, despite the Mounties having a decision with former skipper Jarrod Burns who smashed a century last week. He will likely line-up in the Second XI match.
East Ballarat's form over the last couple of weeks was solid. A 21-run win over Naps-Sebas was a job well done, but the Hawks need to find better form this week.
Ballarat-Redan v Golden Point @ Eastern Oval
East Ballarat v Mount Clear @ CE Brown Reserve
*Teams will be released by 8.30pm Thursday night.
