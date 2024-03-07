Not your ordinary women's group - chainsaws to crochet

Ballarat women are breaking barriers, having spent 18 months to start a Women's Shed with a focus on giving women valuable life skills.
Without any government funding, they now have a shed and are in the process of finding funding to keep the lights on.
Founder and president of Women's Shed Ballarat Meredith Huggins said it had been a "massive journey" to get to this stage.
"It's been almost 18 months, we became an incorporated charity 12 months ago," she said.
"We're very proud of the work that our board has done and the community support we've had in getting this happening so quickly. It's been a real blessing to us all."
The Women's Shed aims to give women and gender diverse people a space to learn about a whole range of skills.
"We think it's really important for women to be able to learn basic maintenance skills, they can fit locks and security lighting make themselves safer," Ms Huggins said.
"Also in terms of women's financial outcomes, being able to fix furniture up and sell it or negotiate and confidently with contractors will really improve their financial capacity."
More than new skills, Ms Huggins hoped the shed would also be a place of community and support.
"What we want to do is be able to support women that have been through adversity," she said.
"Anyone that's going through a difficult time - if they're an elderly person that's trying to maintain their property so that they can stay in their home for longer rather than going into aged care or facing family violence - we're hoping to be able to support those women as much as possible to be able to have the best financial outcomes and the best mental health outcomes."
Ms Huggins said it was about "creating a village of support for women that's not necessarily access through welfare programs."
The shed at the Wendouree Neighbourhood Centre in Violet Grove became available when the Mens Shed moved into a new space.
"We were able to secure higher agreement through the neighbourhood centre to take this on," Ms Huggins said.
While power tools and installing deadlocks might some of the activities, Ms Huggins said their membership will drive their workshops, from crocheting to chainsaws.
Ms Huggins said the Women's Shed had really struggled because of the lack of funding.
"Our issue will be the ongoing funding of the shed in terms of paying our utilities, paying our insurance, paying trainers to run workshops and that will be the challenge for us moving forward," she said.
To help continue to shed, Ms Huggins said they were looking to the community for support.
"We're looking at businesses for sponsorship to help pay our basic running costs," she said.
As of March, members have had a few working bees using elbow grease to clear up the site, but the next stage is to organise inductions and healthy and safety processes.
To support the shed or to join email womensshedballarat@gmail.com
