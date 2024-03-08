The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Why do some people from India choose to settle down in Ballarat?

Gwen Liu
By Gwen Liu
March 8 2024 - 3:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geetha Stephen, Elangovan Shanmugam, Maria John are from the Ballarat Indian Association. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Geetha Stephen, Elangovan Shanmugam, Maria John are from the Ballarat Indian Association. Picture by Lachlan Bence

More people from India are calling Ballarat home, with a strong interconnected community creating more opportunities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gwen Liu

Gwen Liu

Journalist

Gwen Liu is a bilingual journalist in English and Chinese with The Courier. For story tips on Ballarat : gwen.liu@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.