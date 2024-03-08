Why do some people from India choose to settle down in Ballarat?

More people from India are calling Ballarat home, with a strong interconnected community creating more opportunities.
The population is growing day by day, Ballarat Indian Association member Maria John said.
The Courier analysed the latest census data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, showing Ballarat's population of people born in India has doubled from 860 to 1,846 between 2016 and 2021. Around two in 10 people are born in India in Ballarat.
Ballarat Indian Association president Elagovan Shanmugam said most people from the group are professionals with permanent residency, for example, in health services and IT, and some are international students.
Like most diverse communities, Ballarat's job opportunities, quality education and immigration incentive policy attracted migrants to the city, Mr Shanmugam and Mrs John explained.
The growth of healthcare not only provides more job opportunities but also supports migrant families to be complete, Mrs John said.
Mrs John, 70, migrated to Australia 34 years ago and moved from Blue Mountains to Ballarat in 2020.
"Indians look after and are responsible for their ageing parents, " she said.
She told The Courier the new Indian migrants "don't think twice" about bringing their parents to Ballarat after seeing the two good hospitals and modern medical facilities available.
"By bringing the parents [over], the family unit is complete, [and] children get to know and follow the culture," she added.
"The working generation can concentrate on [their] work and contribute to the community without worrying about the well-being of their parents."
When Elangovan Shanmugam first arrived in Ballarat in 2005, he had to travel to Melbourne or Footscray for particular products, like tofu.
There was no tofu in our local supermarkets, but now they have a bit more Asian groceries, he said - he no longer has to drive 90 minutes to find supplies, as the city welcomed more diverse communities.
Mr Shanmugam said more than four Indian groceries are selling food in Ballarat.
"You get more access to things like that now," he said.
"If you request the supermarkets for certain things for the Indian community, they will do it," Mrs John added.
Ballarat Indian Association Geetha Stephen attended the Chinese New Year Celebration Gala Concert held by the Chinese Australian Cultural Society Ballarat in February.
Last year, members from Chinese association, Filipino association and Nepalese association also participated in the celebration of Diwali, the festival of lights.
"It was amazing - bringing all the multicultural communities together," she said.
Mr Shanmugam said he was impressed about 400 people from different communities took part in the last Holi, a festival of color, friendship and love.
Holi Festival has been a part of Ballarat Harmony Fest for years. The Harmony Fest 2024 will run from March 15 to 27, celebrating the city's culturally diverse community and their contributions to society.
Living in Ballarat for six years, Ms Stephen said she has had a "warm" experience.
"They value your culture, irrespective of where you come from, what your creed is, what you look like, what your mannerisms are," she added.
"I think you get your respect as a human here."
