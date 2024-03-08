Get ready for the Haus of Kong at ChillOut

For the first time ever, RuPaul Drag Race Down Under superstar Kween Kong will be gracing Daylesford with her presence at the popular ChillOut Festival.
Kween spoke with The Courier ahead of her ChillOut festival debut, saying she was excited to be a part of the event and ready to dance with the community.
"Spankie (Jackson) did the event last year and said, 'girl, if you ever get the opportunity go down and be a guest'," she said.
"It's really wholesome and nice to be a part of the community - we do a lot for pride, Fringe and Mardi Gras and it's hectic, it's really hard to touch base and remember why we do it.
"This is going to be a nice opportunity to go back to a smaller part of town and be around community members that don't necessarily be a part of big parties that happen during Mardi Gras."
This is us ... celebrating and standing together and reminding ourselves why we're so excellent and why we're beautiful and why we're deserving of respect and love- Drag star Kween Kong
Kween said doing events in regional towns was an important way to connect to the wider LGBTQIA+ community.
"The main thing I love about doing drag and performing for people is the connection being able to break the fourth wall and have a conversation, inject some joy or happiness," she said.
"Those small towns are really indicative of where most of us came from, and representation matters and it's important to touch base with those community members."
Ms Kong's performance will be one to remember with the highly skilled dancer bringing her "tricks".
"You're going to get a good high energy show," she said.
"I've got a couple of dancers I toured with coming with me and we're really going to turn the party."
Kween loves to make sure she leaves behind gifts, so festival goers will be taught some Kween Kong choreography they can "throw down in the pub or in the club".
Ms Kong praised the leaders in the community and organisers for the creation of such a well-loved event.
"I do feel like it's important for our community to have these festivals, these occasions and events to look forward to so that we can come hand-in-hand with together, love each other and just celebrate being ourselves," she said.
"In some ways this is still us protesting but also celebrating and standing together and reminding ourselves why we're so excellent and why we're beautiful and why we're deserving of respect and love."
Kween Kong will be performing at the sold out 100 per cent Dance party, in the parade and performing at Carnival on Sunday but festival goers might catch her throughout the event.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.