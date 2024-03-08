Patrick Stephenson named as man charged with Samantha Murphy's murder

It can now be revealed 22-year-old Patrick Stephenson has been charged with the murder of missing Ballarat mother Samantha Murphy.
Stephenson fronted court on Thursday afternoon for a filing hearing, where he faces a single charge of murder.
Police alleged the murder to have occurred on February 4, the same day Ms Murphy was reported missing.
It follows a month-long investigation into the disappearance of the 51-year-old mother, which has attracted international media attention.
Ms Murphy was last seen when she left her home for a run at about 7am on February 4.Stephenson made no application for bail, with the matter adjourned off for a committal hearing on August 8.
At Thursday's hearing, Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz granted an interim supression order on the publication of Stephenson's name, pending a decision to be made on April 12.
Overnight, the follow-up hearing was abridged to Friday, where it was heard Stephenson's lawyer had dropped the application for the suppression order.
The order was widely opposed by media organisations, both present in court and online.
The court heard from Stephenson's lawyer David Tamanika about his client's risk of self-harm in custody.
It will be Stephenson's first time in custody, and Mr Tamanika said he may "have significant mental health challenges which arise from being charged with murder in a highly-publicised case".
The matter will return to court on August 8.
