The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Court

Patrick Stephenson named as man charged with Samantha Murphy's murder

Updated March 8 2024 - 12:16pm, first published 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patrick Stephenson. Picture: file photo.
Patrick Stephenson. Picture: file photo.

It can now be revealed 22-year-old Patrick Stephenson has been charged with the murder of missing Ballarat mother Samantha Murphy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.