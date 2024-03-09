The Courier
How picking up rubbish or measuring dirt has inspirational impact at Loreto

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
March 9 2024 - 5:00pm
Grace Mulcahy (class of 2016), Louise Leighton (sister of Margot Serch, 1955) and Andrea Dennett (1981) have been inducted as Loreto Women In Time. Picture by Melanie Whelan
SEEMINGLY simple acts such as picking up rubbish, pulling out weeds and caring about wildlife has helped Andrea Dennett to change the world bit-by-bit on the Bellarine Peninsula.

