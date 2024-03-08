Police make more arrests following Sturt Street tobacco store fire

Police have arrested a further four teenagers over an alleged arson attack on a tobacco store in Ballarat in February as a part of an investigation into a number of incidents linked to Victoria's "tobacco dispute".
Detectives from Taskforce Lunar along with the Gang Crime Squad, VIPER Taskforce and Southern Metro Regional Crime Squads executed warrants at five homes in Springvale, Princess Hill, Cranbourne East, Brighton East and Preston about 7am on Friday, March 8.
A 16-year-old male from Springvale, a 14-year-old male from Princess Hill, a 17-year-old from Cranbourne East and a 16-year-old male from Preston were taken into custody and are speaking with police.
"Investigators will now interview the four boys in relation to an aggravated burglary in Wonga Park, as well as two arson attacks at a Mill Park restaurant and a tobacconist in Ballarat last month," a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
Police said a white Isuzu D Max and a silver Ford Ranger were stolen during an alleged aggravated burglary in Wonga Park between 10pm on Monday, February 19, and 7am on Tuesday, February 20.
"The Ford Ranger was then utilised in an arson attack at a reception centre in Thomastown on Thursday, 22 February. It was later located burnt out in Bundoora," the spokesperson said.
"A 20-year-old St Albans man was charged last week ... in relation to that incident."
The Isuzu D Max was involved in an alleged attempted arson attack at a restaurant on The Link in Mill Park about 3.40am on Tuesday, February 27.
"The D Max reverses towards the front door of the premises and a number of offenders exit the vehicle, with one reaching back in to remove a jerry can," the police spokesperson said.
"A witness observes the vehicle and runs towards the scene, causing the offenders to flee.
"The same vehicle is then used the following day in an arson attack at a tobacconist on Sturt Street in Ballarat about 3.35am."
The tobacco and collectables store, opposite Grampians Health's Ballarat Base Hospital was significantly damaged during the incident, and a short time later the vehicle was found burnt out in Eureka Street.
It comes after four other teenagers were arrested and charged over their alleged involvement in the incidents.
Police arrested two boys aged 14 and 15, and two 16-year-old girls at homes in Springvale, Mulgrave and Pakenham on Friday, March 1, 2024.
One 16-year-old Pakenham girl was remanded in custody while the three other teenagers received bail and will appear at a children's court at a later date.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
