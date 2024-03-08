The Courier
Police make more arrests following Sturt Street tobacco store fire

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 8 2024 - 2:24pm, first published 2:23pm
The shop on Sturt Street was heavily damaged in the fire on Tuesday, February 27. Picture by Lachlan Bence
The shop on Sturt Street was heavily damaged in the fire on Tuesday, February 27. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Police have arrested a further four teenagers over an alleged arson attack on a tobacco store in Ballarat in February as a part of an investigation into a number of incidents linked to Victoria's "tobacco dispute".

