BHBR REVIEW | Smeaton to meet Ballarat East for promotion, top grade final brought forward

By Greg Gliddon
March 9 2024 - 6:01pm
Smeaton's Craig McKee will be playing the division 2 grand final next week.
SMEATON will clash with Ballarat East in a battle to earn promotion to the top flight next season after Smeaton won a tight Division 2 preliminary final over Midlands on Saturday.

