BHBR REVIEW | Smeaton to meet Ballarat East for promotion, top grade final brought forward

SMEATON will clash with Ballarat East in a battle to earn promotion to the top flight next season after Smeaton won a tight Division 2 preliminary final over Midlands on Saturday.
Smeaton skippers David Toose and Geoffrey Pickering were the keys to the 89-82 victory, Pickering particularly impressive, skippering his team to a 26-17 win.
Jim Taylor squared his rink with Rodney Lock at 17 all, while Midlands' one joy on the day came from Jacob Croft who won his rink 25-18, but it wasn't enough to earn the overall points.
Like in Division 1, the minor premier, in this case Midlands, has crashed out in straight sets after Midlands went down to East Ballarat 82-69 in the major semi-final last week.
Both Smeaton and East Ballarat will now fight for the title with the winner to earn promotion into Division 1 where they will likely replace Division 1 wooden spooner Ballarat next season.
Meanwhile, the Ballarat Highlands Bowls grand final between Sebastopol and Victoria at Ballarat Bowls Club has been brought forward to an 11am start in a bid to have players avoid playing in the predicted heat on Sunday.
Sunday's division 1 match will now begin at 11am with an expected finishing time expected between 3pm and 4pm.
The team's draw has also been released. Rink 1 will see Sebastopol's Scott Roberts skip a contest against Victoria's Craig Ford.
Victoria's Barry Clark has drawn rink two and he will face young gun Will Matthews, Sebastopol's Rob Baker goes up against Brenton Coad while Sebastopol's Paul Lovell meets Victoria's Stephen Britt in the final rink.
Sebastopol v Victoria
Sebastopol
Anthony Beacham, Brian Johnson, Tim Beacham, Scott Roberts
Kevin Lynch, Alan Jones, John Garvin, Will Matthews
Bruce Carter, Gary Green, Ian Warner, Rob Baker
Fred Reus, David Ellis, Gregory Brown, Paul Lovell
Victoria
Kane Silbereisen, David Leeson, Tony Wood, Craig Ford
Paul Tudorovic, Michael Cunningham, Noel Verlinden, Barry Clark
Kevin Haintz, Kevin Coad, Wayne Lynch, Brenton Coad
Donna Leeson, Michael Curtis, Sunni Haynes, Stephen Britt
Midlands 82 def by Smeaton 89
Michael North, Peter Considine, Leigh Yates, Rodney Lock 17 drew Gregory May, Russell Leishman, Alex McKee, Jim Taylor 17, Darren Brown, Dale Salmi, David Speechley, Gregory Plier 23 def by Kevin Clohesy, Robert Mizzeni, Laraine Toose, David Toose 27, Christine Hawken, Lynette Lock, Matthew Kosloff, Paul Kennedy 17 def by David Davidson, Barbara Adam, Craig McKee, Geoffrey Pickering 26, Dean Nichols, Stephen Falconer, Barry Wilson, Jacob Croft 25 def Robert McCrum, Jenny Toose, Geoffrey Toose, Graeme Perry 18
GRAND FINAL
Ballarat East v Smeaton
BMS 84 def Central Wendouree 70
Brian Hickman, Karen Pearcey, Gregory Vagg, Kevin McLean 28 def Jordan Kaufmann, Terry Weatherley, Ian Long, Barry Adams 14, Jeff Ryan, Neil Morris, Craig Meade, Michael Hampson 15 def by Tony Milardovic, Danny Hill, Ian Batters, Colin Johnson 20, Michelle Tait, Julia Holton, Dave Lindsay, Scott McLean 19 def by Daryl Scott, John Stevens, John Meek, John Quick 21, John Rowland, Daniel Vagg, Ned Bedggood, Graeme Inglis 22 def Meryl Holloway, Margaret Wilkins, Ian Forbes, Leonard Vincent 15
GRAND FINAL
Ballan v BMS
Victoria 76 def by Sebastopol 90
Ian Willowhite, John Berriman, Peter McDougall, Darren Britt 15 def by Annette Hovey, Hylton Tabb, Steve Turner, Peter Shaw 17, Peter Cocks, Peter Elshaug, Daryl Quinlan, Paul Norman 19 def by George Dailly, Bill Searle, John Symons, Joe Hayes 33, Mark Helmich, Max Capuano, Greg Henderson, Barry Davis 16 def by Joan Dunn, Stu Neish, Keith Andrews, Bill Anderson 28, Brett Harrison, Brendan Dodd, Haydn McDougall, Dante Prenc 26 def Bob Jenkins, Max Medwell, Cory Van Putten, Bryan Cassells 12
GRAND FINAL
Midlands v Sebastopol
Mount Xavier 80 def by City Oval 90
Helen Jones, Ben McDonald, Darren Beattie, Malcolm Sargent 29 def Richard Bice, Paul Dillon, Jamie Winton, Peter Oxlade 10, Olivia McKeegan, Lana Bellingham, Ray Giles, Stephen Jones 15 def by Alan Hawkes, Warren McLean, David Murphy, Robert Vance 31, David Alsop, Teresa Kelly, Neil Dart, Norman Hughes 26 def David Sullivan, Jason Pring, Kathleen McKenzie, Charles Bolte 24, Doug Wilson, Christopher Reed, Pat Moran, John Duggan 10 def by Cheryl Magrath, Allan Uthenwoldt, Barry Hender, Jim Paton 25
GRAND FINAL
Ballarat North v City Oval
Ballan 85 def Waubra 84
Ed Dunn, Michael Carey, Jarrod McGuire, Neville Smith 21 def John Clarke, Peter Beckwith, Mick McDonald, Bobby Williamson 17, Janine Jensen, Janine O'Keefe, Maren Jones, John Couch 16 def by Tania Carland, Terence Briody, Tony Briody, Horrie Stevens 19, Gary Cornell, Mick Conroy, Jan Conroy, David McConnell 31 def Hanna Morvell, Leanne Morvell, Bill Harrison, Paul Molloy 20, Ruby Armstrong, Keith Burgin, Luke Mullane, Jamie Laurens-Hoyne 17 def by Simon Tol, Marichu Potter, Ken Fraser, Peter Goldsmith 28
GRAND FINAL
BMS v Ballan
Victoria 88 def Invermay 64
Carole Bellingham, Ray Bear, John Macdonald, Lynn Slater 16 def by Norma Day, Francisca Grady, James Nolan, Andrew Peacock 19, John Ferris, Graeme Buchanan, Edward King, Gary Ryan 22 def Leo Romeril, Geoffrey Fraser, Paul Killeen, Mitch Maher 11, Greg Patterson, Brian Bellingham, Barry Macklin, Albert Reus 29 def Norm Haynes, Gwen Molloy, Terry Picone, Gus Molloy 18, Robert McDougall, Ray Walsh, Peter McDonald, David Dawson 21 def Ruth Nunn, Tony Morrish, William Boyd, Robert Jones 16
GRAND FINAL
Ballarat East v Victoria
Linton 60 def by Victoria 65
Lorraine Symes, Kristine Ross, Des Symes, Gerald Como 21 def Jaxon Hunt, Craig Irving, Benny Fernandes, Albert Chapman 17, Bradley Drinkwater, Beverley Howlett, Anna Harasimowicz, Michael Dittloff 18 def by Tyson Slater-Bolton, Marsden Collinson, Kristine Slater, Larry Walsh 22, Andrew Martin, Geoffrey Wilson, Joy Weeden, Kevin Offer 21 def by Charlotte Morris, Billie Lennecke, Lauren Morris, Robert Whitcher 26
GRAND FINAL
City Oval v Victoria
Daylesford 51 def Sebastopol 35
Stephen Spicer, Kenneth Gillies, Janice Hendy, John Anglin 31 def Lawrence Atkins, Maidie Horne, Bob Hateley, Don Clark 13, Joan Field, Marilyn Trevorrow, Darryl Grant, Mike Tate 20 def by Rian Harris, Alison Harvey, Graeme Britt, Richard Foale 22
GRAND FINAL
Ballarat East v Daylesford
