'Brutal' treatment and constant travel: The experiences of Ballarat's cancer patients

Cancer sufferers and carers have described the "brutal" difficulties of being a regional patient at a Ballarat event which raised nearly $30,000 for Cancer Council Victoria.
During the 2024 Ballarat Relay For Life on Saturday March 2, 2024, Kate Gale told The Courier of the challenges she had faced since being diagnosed with leukemia in 2023.
"It's hard. Compared to the breast cancer treatment, leukemia is brutal," she said.
"It doesn't stop, they just keep going, no matter how sick you get, they've just got to get onto it."
In addition to the gruelling treatment and resulting fatigue, Ms Gale said she had to make multiple trips to Melbourne each week for chemotherapy as Ballarat didn't have adequate hematology facilities.
Despite this exhausting process, Ms Gale is now in remission, and said events such as Relay For Life made a big difference to cancer sufferers.
"It's just a thing that brings everyone together and makes everybody aware of what cancer is, and by doing something as simple as walking, you can give back," she said.
"Events like this just hold you up, it's pretty incredible to have that support.
"People look at you and they'll start that conversation 'how are you? Are you okay?', and just that simple question means a hell of a lot to somebody that's going through it."
Ms Gale said she was helping to raise money for Cancer Council Victoria in the hopes the illness would one day be eradicated.
In the short term though, Ms Gale said she would love to see a bigger hematology department in Ballarat, so sufferers like herself wouldn't have to travel to Melbourne for treatment.
"It's [the trip to Melbourne] a lot, and adds onto everything else that you're going through, but it is what it is and I have to do it," she said.
"If we could have the hematology side here in Ballarat it would mean the world to a lot of people."
According to 2024 Ballarat Relay For Life organiser Lacie Mahony there were 14 teams participating in the fundraiser, who raised nearly $28,000 for Cancer Council Victoria.
The event, which ran from 12pm to 10pm, involved participants taking turns to walk laps around an oval at Federation University's Mount Helen campus.
Ms Mahony said prior to COVID-19 the event had run overnight and had attracted bigger crowds and donations, but was still pleased with the atmosphere on the day.
"It's just a good event because it's family friendly, and it's a safe space for people to come and just be vulnerable," she said.
"We have a lot of people who are going through cancer treatment, we have people who have been carers of people with cancer and they've lost people.
"It's a space where people can come and share their experience with other people who have gone through the same thing, and they can celebrate as well the people that are still here and the fight to eradicate cancer."
Ms Mahony has been involved with Relay For Life since she first attended the event in 2011 after her mum was diagnosed with breast cancer.
On that occasion, she said she was "mesmerised" by the event and had returned every year since.
"Joining really was all about what I could do to help, because when you have someone diagnosed with cancer, you feel helpless, there's not really much you feel like you can do," she said.
Ballarat woman Carlee Coad had a similar introduction to the event, after she first attended in support of a friend.
Ms Coad has since been diagnosed with cancer, and has had to undergo surgery and radiotherapy for melanoma.
She said Relay For Life appealed to her as it had a "lovely atmosphere" which helped her forget about what she was going through and just enjoy herself.
"When I spent seven weeks down in Melbourne to have my first [radiation] treatment to be away from my dog was the hardest thing to do," she said.
"The money that is being used for transport going back back and forth to the hospital and the accommodation and not being able to have my dog with me was painful, but then coming here it seems it was all worth it, because it's so much fun here."
