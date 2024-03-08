The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

'You do know them. They are our mothers, our sisters, and our daughters'

By Andrew Eales
Updated March 8 2024 - 6:59pm, first published 5:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ballarat Foundation chief executive Andrew Eales and chairman Wayne Weaire walk with Natalie Illingworth from The Raven Collective, which was the inaugural winner from the Ballarat Women's Fund. Picture by Luke Hemer
The Ballarat Foundation chief executive Andrew Eales and chairman Wayne Weaire walk with Natalie Illingworth from The Raven Collective, which was the inaugural winner from the Ballarat Women's Fund. Picture by Luke Hemer

Earlier this week I had the good fortune to be invited to address the Committee for Ballarat's Future Shapers participants at their opening program day in Melbourne.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.