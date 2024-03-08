'You do know them. They are our mothers, our sisters, and our daughters'

Earlier this week I had the good fortune to be invited to address the Committee for Ballarat's Future Shapers participants at their opening program day in Melbourne.
As many of you will know, the Future Shapers program has been - and continues to be - a fantastic opportunity for emerging leaders to explore important economic and social issues.
Having the opportunity to present this year, gave me cause to reflect on my own time in the that program - back in 2012 when it was known as the Leadership Ballarat and Western Region program.
During that year, one program day really struck a chord with me. It was a presentation from Women's Health Grampians on safety for women and the deeply ingrained structures in our society which perpetuate gender inequity.
At the time the editor of The Courier newspaper, with the privileges of education, training and a position of substantial community influence with, shamefully, so little understanding of these issues.
That presentation changed the course of my thinking and probably my career. In 2013, The Courier launched a new campaign - It's Up To Us - exposing the confronting rates of family violence and committing to driving a community conversation and actions. The paper signed up to Women's Health Grampians Act at Work program. That same year I joined the media advisory committee of Our Watch, the national response to violence against women and children.
This was my way of provoking a response. Our organisation provided others with the same opportunity to grow and learn as the leadership program had given me.
When the Ballarat Foundation launched its Vital Signs report in 2022, the data regarding family violence rates in Ballarat only served to remind us all why we must be unrelenting in our response.
The Ballarat Foundation created the Ballarat Women's Fund because it's not acceptable to look at a data chart and lament that family violence rates in our community are 12 per cent higher than state and national averages. In creating this movement, every member of the Ballarat team and board and every one of our supporters has committed to local action.
While the Vital Signs data provides an evidence base, we must never forget that data alone doesn't tell the story.
Anastacia Slastion, Aleksandria Vegulis, Rachel Wake, Danielle Finlay-Jones, Lilie James, Janice Walker, Julie Seed, Christine Rakic, Trish Lambourne, Alice McShera, Tiffany Woodley.
You may not know these people by name.
But you do know them.
They are our mothers, our sisters, and our daughters killed by gendered violence in Australia in the past few months alone.
As I stand here today, the spectre of violence against women remains omnipresent in Ballarat and I'd like to acknowledge the grief and trauma that those in this room and our community have experienced. I want to also recognise the strength of this community. The theme for International Women's Day this year is Invest in Women and Inspire Inclusion. These themes align directly with the purpose of this fund. We want this fund to be a catalyst for a positive path and what we see tonight - members contributing, skilled and caring agencies responding and the community banding together provides the power to ensure attention is not diverted from this cause.
I'm proud to announce tonight that through member contributions and donations, in the first 12 months of operations, the Ballarat Women's Fund has raised more than $100,000.
We cannot express enough our gratitude to fund members and supporters. Thank you.
This is the start of something special. Our ultimate goal is to build a growing perpetual fund and continue to increase distributions from member contributions.
Imagine the change we can make if we could distribute $100,000 annually to projects such as those we have heard from tonight.
That's the long-term vision for this fund and we will achieve this goal.
This is an edited transcript of a speech delivered by Ballarat Foundation chief executive officer Andrew Eales at the Ballarat Women's Fund event on Thursday. More information on the Ballarat Women's Fund is available at ballaratfoundation.org.au.
- Andrew Eales is The Ballarat Foundation chief executive officer and former editor of The Courier.
