'You do know them. They are our mothers, our sisters, and our daughters'

As I stand here today, the spectre of violence against women remains omnipresent in Ballarat and I'd like to acknowledge the grief and trauma that those in this room and our community have experienced. I want to also recognise the strength of this community. The theme for International Women's Day this year is Invest in Women and Inspire Inclusion. These themes align directly with the purpose of this fund. We want this fund to be a catalyst for a positive path and what we see tonight - members contributing, skilled and caring agencies responding and the community banding together provides the power to ensure attention is not diverted from this cause.