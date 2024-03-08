Grenville cricket grand final postponed owing to total fire ban

The Grenville Cricket Association senior grand final scheduled for today (Saturday, March 9) has been postponed owing to it being a day of total fire ban.
Lismore and Carranballac are now set to meet at Smythesdale tomorrow (Sunday).
"Unfortunately due to the extreme weather scheduled and league rules regarding total fire ban days the grand final has been postponed to Sunday - same time, same venue," the GCA announced.
"We hope that another total fire ban is not called and we will be able to get our main event event for the year onto the park."
