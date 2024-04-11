The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Preview

CHFL 2024 R1 preview: Payne has Eagles primed to fly high again

By David Brehaut
April 11 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Gordon coach Brenton Payne knows he has a rare opportunity, having inherited a proven and powerful list. Picture by David Brehaut.
New Gordon coach Brenton Payne knows he has a rare opportunity, having inherited a proven and powerful list. Picture by David Brehaut.

Brenton Payne has a rare opportunity at Gordon in the Central Highlands Football League this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.