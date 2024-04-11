CHFL 2024 R1 preview: Payne has Eagles primed to fly high again

Brenton Payne has a rare opportunity at Gordon in the Central Highlands Football League this season.
Rarely does a rookie coach in his first year at a club get to take charge of a reigning premiership line-up.
That is the scenario Payne has been fortunate to land in and so focused is he on making the most of it he has stepped away from playing at the age of 27 to put all his energy in making the coaching move a success.
Payne starts the journey in earnest against Dunnstown at Gordon on Saturday.
For all the experience has - time on the St Kilda AFL list, a VFL career and BFNL premiership with Melton - he admits there are some nerves, even with a proven line-up at his disposal.
Payne is desperately keen to get away to a winning start.
He said he had emphasised that as back-to-back premier every other team craved for that same success.
"My message is, let's starve them of it."
Payne said Gordon had put in a big pre-season, with no signs of anyone resting on their laurels.
"The boys have put the work in. They've come a long way as a group with the game style I'm implementing.
"We have to keep evolving to ensure others are being forced to catch up to us. Everyone wants a piece of us.
"If you sit back you're going to get attacked. and you can quickly find yourself behind the eight-ball, and that's not where we want to be.
"We have no choice but to go harder than ever," he said.
Gordon has had much the same line-up over the past few years, but early indications are there might be a few more shifts in the Eagles' make-up this year.
With hard-nosed on-baller/forward Connor Ascough (knee) out for the season, there will also be the familiar faces of another two dual premiership players in defender Harry Biggs and the versatile Jaymes Gorman missing for at least early in the campaign.
Payne said it was not yet known exactly what shape their seasons would take, with work among commitments keeping them away from the game.
Veteran midfielder Tye Murphy will also miss, while Darby McGuigan (ankle) cannot be considered for selection.
Bailey Veale will make his debut for Gordon after being recruited from Sebastopol in the BFNL and Brad Horsham is back after a year with Carisbrook in the MCDFNL.
Despite these shifts in personnel, Gordon maintains the core of its premiership line-up led by former coach Adam Toohey, Billy, Sam and Macauley Griffiths, Ben Fraser, Jordan and Rohan Clampit, Ethan Cracknell, and Luke and Mark Gunnells, who will also once again make Gordon extremely hard to beat in the premiership race.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.