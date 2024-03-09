BCA SEMI FINALS | Wickets tumble on what looked a great day to bat

Golden Point has been held to its lowest score of the Ballarat Cricket Association at the worst possible time, bundled out for just 119 on the opening day of the semi-final clash with Ballarat-Redan.
But a late twist in the tail has left the semi-final on a knife's edge as the Pointees fought back with the ball late in the day.
Ballarat-Redan will resume 5-58 after Andrew Warrick (2-20), Dan McDonald, Daniel White and then Josh Pegg - on the third last ball of the day - all snared vital wickets late in the day.
For much of the last 10 overs Jayden Hayes and night watchman Matthew Aikman held Golden Point at bay, but Pegg found the edge of Hayes' bat in the final over to leave the match teetering. Aikiman will resume on 1 from 31 deliveries faced and he will be joined by Connor Ronan at the crease who held on for the final two balls.
Chris Egan and Brendan Thomson both remain in the sheds, still to bat, but this one should go right down to the wire as the Pointees fight back.
For Golden Point with the bat, only Lukas Pegg, far and away the most consistent of his team's performers this season, showed any resistance making 42, but the rest of his side crumbled against and early pace barrage from Aikman.
Aikman would finish with 3-19 from 12 overs, snaring the crucial top-order wickets of Simon Ogilvie for 26, Josh White for three and Manjula De Zoysa for one.
It was then left to Zac Jenkins to clean up the middle order, picking up four wickets, including the wicket of Pegg who looked set to perform another rescue mission for his club, before Robert Hind took the catch to dismiss him.
The score of 119 is by a long way Golden Point's lowest of the season, having posted scores of 303, 308 and 299 in matches since Christmas. The club's 4-122 against Buninyong, when chasing a low score, was its previous lowest score of the season. But this game is far from decided with the Two Swords no doubt facing a sleepless night before the resumption on Sunday.
Remarkably, on a day that seemed perfect for batting, Mount Clear also struggled with the willow in the other semi-final against East Ballarat, all out for just 146.
Plenty of the Mounties got off to solid starts, but no-one could go on with the task. Just 23 from Zack Maple was the best anyone could score.
Tom Walton had a day out with the ball finishing with four wickets while Adam Eddy and Josh Brown were tireless, each picking up two.
There was one late drama for East Ballarat Lewis Hodgins cleaned-up by Ajay Mada, but the Hawks were able to negotiate a few tricky overs at the end to finish the day at 1-23 and seemingly with the upper hand.
Both semi-finals conclude on Sunday.
Golden Point Batting
Andrew Falkner c: Matthew Aikman b: Brendan Thomson 11
Simon Ogilvie c: Zac Jenkins b: Matthew Aikman 26
Joshua White lbw: Matthew Aikman 3
Manjula De Zoysa c: Riley Fisher b: Matthew Aikman 1
Lukas Pegg c: Robert Hind b: Zac Jenkins 42
Joshua Pegg c: Riley Fisher b: Nathan Patrikeos 11
Lachlan Anderson c: Max Riding b: Zac Jenkins 4
Andrew Warrick c: Chris Egan b: Zac Jenkins 3
Daniel White c: Riley Fisher b: Nathan Patrikeos 10
Mohomed Feshal b: Zac Jenkins 0
Daniel McDonald not out 4
Extras 4
Total 119 (47.3 Overs)
Ballarat Redan Bowling: Nathan Patrikeos 16-3-2-48, Matthew Aikman 12-7-3-19, Brendan Thomson 8-3-1-18, Jayden Hayes 5-1-0-19, Zac Jenkins 6.3-3-4-12
Ballarat-Redan Batting
Randhir Sandhu c: Andrew Warrick b: Daniel McDonald 12
Robert Hind c: Simon Ogilvie b: Andrew Warrick 0
Max Riding b: Daniel White 10
Zac Jenkins c: Andrew Falkner b: Andrew Warrick 26
Jayden Hayes c: Andrew Falkner b: Joshua Pegg 43
Matthew Aikman not out 1
Connor Ronan not out 0
Extras 5
Total 5-58 (29 Overs)
Golden Point Bowling: Andrew Warrick 7-2-2-20, Daniel McDonald 10-5-1-9, Simon Ogilvie 3-0-0-18, Joshua Pegg 5-3-3-1, Daniel White 4-2-1-3
Mount Clear Batting
Matt Ward c: Jacob Eyers b: Joshua Brown 12
Samuel Harris c: Lewis Hodgins b: Joshua Brown 19
Thomas Le Lievre run out: Samuel Cocks, Joshua Brown 6
Zack Maple c: Joshua Brown b: Tom Walton 23
Jack Jeffrey c: Lewis Hodgins b: Tom Walton 0
Joel Moriarty c: Lewis Hodgins b: Tom Walton 22
Jacob Smith b: Adam Eddy 20
Lachlan Payne c: Jacob Eyers b: Tom Walton 0
Ashley George c: Joshua Brown b: Lewis Hodgins 17
Grant Trevenen lbw: Adam Eddy 10
Ajay Mada not out 8
Extras 9
Total 146 (65.5 Overs)
East Ballarat Bowling: Joshua Brown 15-5-2-26, Adam Eddy15.5-3-2-35, Tom Walton 20-6-4-34, Abhilasha Rodrigo 7-1-0-22, Lewis Hodgins 8-1-1-22
East Ballarat Batting
Lewis Hodgins b: Ajay Mada 5
Harli Givvens not out 15
Abhilasha Rodrigo not out 2
Extras 1
Total 1-23 (11 overs)
Mount Clear Bowling: Ajay Mada 4-2-1-8, Grant Trevenen 5-0-0-15, Ashley George 2-2-0-0
Ballan 258 (L Snaith 67, D Gardiner 46, J McGregor 45, R Lister 37, M Ryan 6-112) v Dunnstown 0-9
Creswick Imperials 167 (L Pryor 77, E Giri 4-24) v Wendouree 1-26
Coronet 8-252 (B Dunbar 57, B Glenister 51, J McINtyre 3-36) v Brown Hill
Mount Clear 6-344 (J Burns 104, H Cartledge 86no, B Walsh 50, N Yates 43) v Darley
Mount Clear 112 (A McCaw 55) v Golden Point 4-102 (A Soloman 40)
Lucas 212 (M Gittins 87, J Pring 35, W Brand 3-34) v East Ballarat 0-13
VRI Delacombe 144 v Elaine 2-72
Naps-Sebas 8-374 (A Balzan 117, M Probert 52, J Shelton 35) v East Ballarat
Ballarat-Redan v Ballarat Fire Brigade - No scores available
Brown Hill v Burrumbeet - No scores available
Ballarat Fire Brigade 184 (B Ford 35, A Ahlawat 3-33, A Katikaneniv 3-36) def by Brown Hill
Dunnstown 5-198 (M Filmer 81no, S Illingworth 70) def Ballarat-Redan 103 (A Griffin 36, J Cooper 4-24, C Bower 3-14)
VRI Delacombe 4-285 (J Kennedy 85, A Armstrong 70, J Smith 66) def Lucas 133 (M Barnes 51, L Baxter 3-24, M Tuovinen 3-26)
Ballarat Fire Brigade 6-258 (P Rotumah 100) def Ballarat-Redan 6-195 ( J Chiswell 98no)
