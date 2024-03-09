Police seek help after $100,000 Daylesford jewellery heist

Police are appealing for public help after a Daylesford jewellery store was robbed last month.
Detectives from Moorabool Crime Investigation Unit believe the store in Vincent Street, the main street of Daylesford, was broken in to about 3.40am on Tuesday, February 27.
Once inside the premises the offender has smashed a number of display cases and has stolen jewellery and designer bags worth $100,000.
Police said most of the stolen items stolen were unique and easily identifiable.
Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity on Vincent Street or who has been offered jewellery for sale.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
