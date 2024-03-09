Bowls grand final brought forward to avoid hottest time of the day

The Ballarat Highlands Bowls grand final between Sebastopol and Victoria at Ballarat Bowls Club has been brought forward to an 11am start in a bid to have players avoid playing in the predicted heat on Sunday.
Sunday's division 1 match will now begin at 11am with an expected finishing time expected between 3pm and 4pm.
The team's draw has also been released. Rink 1 will see Sebastopol's Scott Roberts skip a contest against Victoria's Craig Ford.
Victoria's Barry Clark has drawn rink two and he will face young gun Will Matthews, Sebastopol's Rob Baker goes up against Brenton Coad while Sebastopol's Paul Lovell meets Victoria's Stephen Britt in the final rink.
Rink 1: SBC: Anthony Beacham, Brian Johnson, Tim Beacham, Scott Roberts (Skip) VBC: Kane Silbereisen, David Leeson, Tony Wood, Craig Ford (Skip)
Rink 2: SBC: Kevin Lynch, Alan Jones, John Garvin, Will Matthews (Skip) VBC: Paul Tudorovic, Michael Cunningham, Noel Verlinden, Barry Clark (Skip)
Rink 3: SBC: Bruce Carter, Gary Green, Ian Warner, Rob Baker (Skip) VBC: Kevin Haintz, Kevin Coad, Wayne Lynch, Brenton Coad (Skip)
Rink 4: SBC: Fred Reus, David Ellis, Greg Brown, Paul Lovell (Skip) VBC: Donna Leeson, Michael Curtis, Sunni Haynes, Stephen Britt (Skip)
