Ballarat Begonia Festival blooms as early visitors beat the heat

Crowds came out early for day one of the 2024 Ballarat Begonia Festival, trying to beat the heat with the temperature set to soar.
Alongside markets, stalls, activities, food, music and of course the stars of the show, the blooming begonias in the Robert Clark Conservatory, the new landscaping of the Ballarat Botanical Gardens Fernery was also officially opened.
By midday the temperature was already over 30C with many visitors taking advantage of the shade in the botanic gardens, and inside the conservatory. At 3pm it reached 35.3C with cool drinks and ice creams a popular way to beat the heat.
Ballarat mayor Cr Des Hudson said the designs and landscaping of the fernery had created an incredible new experience at the Ballarat Botanical Gardens that will be open to the public during this weekend's Ballarat Begonia Festival.
"As one of a few examples in this state of a grand Victorian plant house, the fernery is an exceptional experience that is sure to delight visitors and residents to our spectacular Ballarat Botanical Gardens for many generations to come," he said.
"The fernery is now testament to Ballarat's standing as a unique garden destination thanks to an incredible partnership with the State Government, Friends of Ballarat Botanical Gardens and the Ballarat Botanical Gardens Foundation."
The fernery is now home to hundreds of ferns, including a large Elk Horn fern, and plant chandeliers and the new fernery forecourt, designed around the historic Claxton Fountain, featuring paving patterned in the shape of a fern frond.
