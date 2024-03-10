More psychologists in training to help meet region's mental health demand

While there are still dozens of vacant psychology jobs in Ballarat alone, evidence of a broader skills shortage particularly in regional areas, a pipeline of new mental health professionals is being developed in the city that could help bolster the workforce.
Madeleine Milton is one, in her first year as a psychologist registrar and planning a career as a psychologist practicing in rural areas.
Ms Milton moved to Ballarat six years ago from Horsham to start her Bachelor of Psychology at Federation University, and last year completed her Masters of Psychology before starting work at Grampians Health this year as part of its perinatal community team.
According to federal government employment projections, demand for psychologists is expected to increase 13.3 per cent by 2026.
The impact of the shortage of psychologists in regional areas hit home for Ms Milton when she completed telehealth consultations as part of the practical placement of her course.
The telehealth consultations are offered free through FedCare Psychology, a clinic based at Federation's Mount Helen campus that offers free telehealth and low cost in person psychology appointments with provisional psychologists - trainees who practice under supervision before becoming fully registered.
"They are free sessions for people in rural places with nowhere, no physical place for them to go to. It was hard reaching out to them knowing telehealth was their only option," Ms Milton said.
"Especially with assessments for ADHD and autism, the waiting lists are ridiculous."
Ms Milton, 27, completed placements at a local secondary school, public mental health services and private practice - including a placement in the team where she now works.
"I'm working at Grampians Health in the perinatal community team, working as a psychologist helping women from conception until about one year post birth," she said.
"This was the only job I applied for because I did a placement here last year and really loved it ... and they do the clinical registrar program. You work as usual but do two years of hours and professional development to be endorsed as a clinical psychologist," she said.
Currently, only 30 per cent of trained psychiatrists and psychologists live in regional areas, which puts extra pressure on services and professionals available in these regions.
Ms Milton was drawn to psychology as a way of helping people.
"I find it really interesting all the different disorders and how our behaviour and things affect us," she said.
"I love working with people and helping them to achieve their goals and function as best they can. Psychology is so rewarding, and I am grateful that I can contribute to improving people's lives."
This year the FedCare clinic has 37 provisional psychologists, its largest ever group, providing treatment and cognitive assessments, and the university has seen an 87 per cent increase in the number of students taking on the Masters of Psychology since 2019.
Federation University head of clinical services and programs, psychology, Associate Professor Megan Jenkins said the clinic was helping train the much-needed psychologists needed to help support people with their mental health in the community.
"Our placement program is dynamic and offers our students opportunities to develop skills working with a diverse range of clients and our provisional psychologists in training make an enormous impact on the community," she said.
