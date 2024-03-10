The Courier
Health

More psychologists in training to help meet region's mental health demand

MS
By Michelle Smith
March 11 2024 - 5:00am
Federation University Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology Dixie Statham pictured in the FedCare psychology clinic when it opened to the public last year. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Federation University Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology Dixie Statham pictured in the FedCare psychology clinic when it opened to the public last year. Picture by Lachlan Bence

While there are still dozens of vacant psychology jobs in Ballarat alone, evidence of a broader skills shortage particularly in regional areas, a pipeline of new mental health professionals is being developed in the city that could help bolster the workforce.

