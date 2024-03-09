Nieve Walton: Beyond the byline

Dear subscribers,
On Monday, our journalists planned their coverage ahead of International Women's Day.
There were a series of events held across Ballarat, championing local women driving change and the causes working to advance opportunities for them.
But it was overshadowed by the events of Thursday, where we learned a man had been accused of murdering Samantha Murphy.
You may have seen and heard from reporter Nieve Walton, who has been covering Samantha's disappearance for the past five weeks.
On Friday morning, she gave a speech at her former high school for International Women's Day. Here is an edited version of what she said:
I struggled to write this speech.
It's changed and evolved and the events of Thursday with a significant update about Samantha Murphy meant I wanted to throw out the whole thing and start again.
I was struggling because there are so many good experiences in journalism.
I am a female journalist who writes about politics, transport infrastructure and growth.
In the past, women wouldn't have had a look in the door when it comes to these topics.
Behind these moments are people that have been there to help and champion my work.
Why International Women's Day is important
There is a lot of discourse in the community about the purpose of a breakfast like this.
But I love International Women's Day.
Events where women can gather where they feel safe to share, are so powerful.
Over the past two years I've had opportunities to talk with women about the difficulties I've experienced or seen in the industry.
When I compare my day-to-day life to the stories from my colleagues, I don't think things are too bad.
Football coaches do not refuse to speak to me because I am a female and I haven't had a phone thrown at me ... yet.
While these experiences might not be great - we would really like them to not happen at all.
Why I wanted to be a journalist
I didn't always know I wanted to be a political journalist. Until Year Nine I wanted to be an architect.
I settled on journalism because writing came easily.
When I told people I wanted to go into journalism, the next comment would be about how it's really difficult or it doesn't pay well.
People said it would be an industry I would never be able to crack into because I didn't know any journalists.
Or an industry where there were no more jobs anymore.
Behind the scenes as a female journalist
The last six weeks in Ballarat has been one of the busiest I have experienced.
I was assigned the Samantha Murphy story the day after she went missing.
The week that followed involved a lot of learning.
I was focused on getting important and accurate information to our audience.
For the first time I was filming lots of pieces to camera.
It wasn't until the next week did I realise how many people saw those TikTok posts.
One day I'll be able to speak on camera for social media and men won't feel the need to comment on my appearance.
Making the most of opportunities
I was too young to vote in the 2018 Victorian election by about three days.
Four years later at the next election, I was the political reporter for The Courier.
Because of staff shortages, three weeks into the campaign I was the only reporter left who was focused on politics.
It means I have been at the forefront of the 2026 Commonwealth Games coverage as well as 2023 budget reporting.
The challenge in having it all
Some of these opportunities are luck, but I also worked hard and put in a lot of overtime.
Right now that is working for me. No one is depending on me to be home at a certain time.
But as I watch women in my industry want to step into senior roles I also had to watch them grapple with trying to have it all.
Dealing with crisis after crisis and the long hours it takes to be an editor of a regional newspaper while also having a life and raising a family.
Last week's gender pay gap data released for companies across the country told us we have a lot to do.
Industries that focus on marketing products to women and who hire women in a majority of entry-level positions have a gender pay gap.
If we are to have women in the top fields of these industries, which will help with the gap - there needs to be change.
Creating opportunities for women
Women who came before me in the media industry can easily point to male journalists, editors or producers, who saw the best in them and gave them a chance.
There are many female leaders who have given advice and encouraged me to keep going.
They give me hope that my future children and I will be able to point to female leaders who have championed us to success.
Over the past few days I have interviewed women doing great things in Ballarat for gender equity.
A few of them are quick to point to male leaders who gave them a chance.
One day I hope to interview a man who can tell me about the women, other than the one they marry, who was pivotal in their career progression.
Until then I'm taking Ita Buttrose's advice and not giving up on a career me and so many other women have fought so hard for.
You can follow more of Nieve's work here or reach out to her at nieve.walton@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Until next week,
Emily Sweet
- Acting managing editor
