Swimmers dive into Lake Wendouree as temperatures hit near-record highs

Drink plenty of water. Always take a bottle with you.

Hot cars kill. Never leave kids, adults or pets in cars. The temperature inside a parked car can double within minutes.

Keep cool. Seek out air-conditioned buildings, draw your blinds, use a fan, take cool showers and dress in light and loose clothing made from natural fabrics.

Plan ahead. Schedule activities in the coolest part of the day and avoid exercising in the heat. If you must go out, wear a hat and sunscreen and take a bottle of water with you.

Check-in on others. Look after those most at risk in the heat - your neighbour living alone, older people, children and babies, people with a medical condition and don't forget your pets.

Call NURSE-ON-CALL on 1300 606 024 or see your doctor if you are unwell.