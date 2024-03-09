Swimmers dive into Lake Wendouree as temperatures hit near-record highs

Several brave swimmers took the plunge in to Lake Wendouree on Saturday afternoon to cool off after the mercury hit near-record highs.
At 4pm Ballarat's temperature was 36.6 degrees making it one of the hottest days of the year and just over one degree off the hottest ever March day which was on March 8, 2016 when the temperature reached 37.9 degrees.
It's not often you see people swimming in Lake Wendouree, but several jumped in including friends Rory Lyall and Reece Belcher who were on a day trip to Ballarat.
Lakeside was the place to be, with visitors to the Ballarat Begonia Festival also finding shelter among the shady trees of the botanic gardens.
Victoria's Department of Health re-issued their severe heatwave warning with temperatures forecast to reach 36 degreees on Sunday and 35 degrees on Monday.
The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted a top of 36 degrees in Ballarat on Sunday and 35 degrees on Monday.
The health department issued tips to stay safe during the heat wave including:
