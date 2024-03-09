The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Swimmers dive into Lake Wendouree as temperatures hit near-record highs

MS
By Michelle Smith
March 9 2024 - 5:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rory Lyall, 13, and Reece Belcher, 15, cool off in Lake Wendouree during a visit from Melbourne. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Rory Lyall, 13, and Reece Belcher, 15, cool off in Lake Wendouree during a visit from Melbourne. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Several brave swimmers took the plunge in to Lake Wendouree on Saturday afternoon to cool off after the mercury hit near-record highs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.