City FC, Vikings progress in Australia, Dockerty Cups

Ballarat City FC and Sebastopol Vikings have progressed to the fourth round of the Australia Cup and Dockerty Cup tournaments.
City FC defeated Chisholm United 3-1 at Morshead Park on Saturday.
The win featured debuts for Takahiro Uchiyama and City FC academy graduate Joshua Remington.
The third round tie was Ballarat's first appearances in the Cups this season after early round byes.
Vikings had the better of Geelong 2-0 at St George's Reserves on Saturday
Lachlan Wright put the ball in the back ofd the net twice.
