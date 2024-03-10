'No other pride festival like ChillOut'

Daylesford's main street was filled with colour and love over the long weekend during the tourist town's 27th ChillOut Festival..
Thousands of people from across Australia made their way to town for the regional LGBTQIA+ festival filled with dance, music, arts and more.
On Sunday March 10 the beloved parade was held on Vincent Street where the crowds lined the streets.
The sun was already hot at 10am, but it did not dampen any enthusiasm.
The parade kicked off with the roars of big motorcycles with Dykes on Bikes, followed by regional community groups, firefighters, Ambulance Victoria, Victoria Police, members from the first Mardi Gras in 1978, school groups and of course, fabulous drag queens like Courtney Act, Spankie Jackson, drag king Sexy Galexy and Ballarat's own Gabriella Labucci standing tall in a giant, gold, glittering boot.
In rainbow wig and a glittery pride flag, Rob More from Seddon, walked with the Pride Network for Coles group, but it was still a very special moment for him - standing in the crowd was not only his fiancé but their three-month-old daughter.
"We wanted to come up with her and experience the community and the feel that Daylesford gives," he said.
"It always feels super homely and warm every time I come here."
Mr More said regional pride events were important so community could see the diversity.
Another walker in the parade was Emilie Nachtigall who organised the Rainbow family playgroup to march in the parade.
"I love ChillOut, it's a wonderful little festival," she said.
"Everyone is so nice and enthusiastic. I love Daylesford, so I'm always happy to come up here with my family."
The Sunday Carnival event at Victoria Park featured music, a dog show, along with food and stalls.
Gabriella Labucci and Frock Hudson spoke to The Courier about ChillOut.
Ms Labucci, who was in RuPaul's Drag Start Down Under season three, said despite the heat it was a good day.
"It's very festive and campy - we love it," she said.
Ms Hudson, in her best cowgirl get up, said it was her 11th festival.
"I absolutely love the community and the environment," she said.
"Honestly, there is no other pride festival like ChillOut."
Ms Labucci said these events were needed in regional areas.
"Pride doesn't only happened in the city - you don't have to live in a big city to be proud of being queer, being different and just celebrating everything."
