Thousands brave heat to enjoy the best of Ballarat Begonia Festival

Ballarat's hottest weekend of the year did not deter begonia lovers and festival goers with crowds still flocking to the gardens to enjoy the Ballarat Begonia Festival.
Many came early to beat the heat, or in the late afternoon to avoid the peak of the blistering temperatures, but even those brave enough to be out and about in the middle of the day had plenty of shade to cool down in.
And while Moomba cancelled its traditional Monday parade, Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said the Begonia Festival Parade would go ahead as scheduled at 11am.
"In the wake of the Moomba decision, we have had people asking the question ... but there's plenty of shade in the holding area and it's not a long parade," Cr Hudson said.
"We will be able to hold it safely.
"It's all about showcasing our local community members from schools to bands to multicultural groups and it would be such a shame if it was not to go ahead."
Cr Hudson was at the festival on both Saturday, to officially open the new landscaping of the fernery, and Sunday to enjoy the event and will return on Monday to help judge parade entrants.
"(In the mornings) the gardens were absolutely packed with people with lots of visitors and buses coming to the festival as well as plenty of locals turning out," he said.
The two-day farmers market also helped draw extra people.
But Cr Hudson said the star of the show were the begonias and paid tribute to council's horticulture experts who get them to bloom in their thousands at just the right time.
"The team have done a great job putting it all together. The flowers are probably a bit stressed in the heat but they are keeping them fresh.
"Every year I tend to understand a little bit more about how much work goes in to it for the team to hold the flowers back when normally they bloom in January and February, to hold them back for this weekend.
"People were taking the time to patiently line up to go through the begonias and there were lots of positive comments."
