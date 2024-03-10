BHBR GRAND FINAL | Webbcona and City Oval to battle it out in Tuesday pennant final

CITY Oval and Webbcona will be looking to put a stamp their authority on their terrific seasons when the two clubs clash in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday Pennant grand final at Sebastopol.
While City Oval finished as the top team on the ladder, Webbcona will go into the contest as slight favourites courtesy of a 10-shot win in the major semi-final two weeks back when these two sides last met.
On that occasion, Webbcona skippers Sarah Braybrook and Leah McArthur were the key drivers. McArhur held off the Wayne Roberts skippered team 22-16 and Braybrook stamped her authority with a 30-18 win over Ian Roberts.
For City Oval, Chris Smith's strong 27-19 win over the Colin Young-skippered team was the only joy on a tough day at the office.
These two sides have been stalking each other all season, with City Oval scoring a one-shot win in round five, before backing up with a 10-shot victory in round 14. Now Webbcona appears to be in the better form of the two, but anything can happen in grand finals.
Despite finishing on top of the ladder, City Oval has had to qualify the hard way for the grand final, winning through to the decider thanks to a 56-43 win over Midlands. Chris Smith and Wayne Roberts each picked up good wins as City Oval did what it needed to do to qualify.
Tuesday's grand final is being played at Sebastopol and is scheduled to begin at 10am
Division two will see Linton go up against Smeaton at East Ballarat, with the winner set to win promotion to Division 1 next season.
It's been a brilliant season for Smeaton across the board with both its top Saturday and Tuesday pennant having earned a spot in grand finals, with a potential to move up a grade.
But it faces a huge task against a Linton side on a role which took out all three rinks two weeks ago when these sides last met with a thumping 79-43 win.
Division 3 sees Ballarat North clashing with Victoria, with that game also scheduled to be played at Sebastopol. Division 4 is Ballan versus Smeaton, at Ballarat East, while Division 5 is a contest between Beaufort and Invermay at Sebastopol.
Division 1: Webbcona v City Oval @ Sebastopol, Division 2: Linton v Smeaton @ Ballarat East, Division 3: Ballarat North v Victoria @ Sebastopol, Division 4: Smeaton v Ballan @ Ballarat East, Division 5: Invermay v Sebastopol @ Sebastopol
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.