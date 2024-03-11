The Couriersport
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket

GCA GRAND FINAL | The drought ends for Lismore Oddfellows after big win over Carranballac

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated March 11 2024 - 11:43am, first published 11:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lismore Oddfellows players celebrate their victory in the Grenville Cricket Association grand final over Carranballac. Picture supplied
Lismore Oddfellows players celebrate their victory in the Grenville Cricket Association grand final over Carranballac. Picture supplied

SOMETIMES it pays to be in the right place at the right time and for Lismore Oddfellows that's exactly how it panned it after the senior team finally broke their premiership drought, taking out Sunday's Grenville Cricket Association grand final with a big win over Carranballac.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.