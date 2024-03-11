GCA GRAND FINAL | The drought ends for Lismore Oddfellows after big win over Carranballac

SOMETIMES it pays to be in the right place at the right time and for Lismore Oddfellows that's exactly how it panned it after the senior team finally broke their premiership drought, taking out Sunday's Grenville Cricket Association grand final with a big win over Carranballac.
Just last weekend, Lismore, who finished fourth on the ladder, went into the semi-final showdown with top-side Haddon as huge underdogs, but a massive upset later and suddenly they were in the last game of the season.
And they made the most of it with a comprehensive victory over Carranballac on Sunday, after the match was delayed due to Saturday's total fire ban.
Batting first, Oddfellows opener Lachie Constable got his team off to a flyer with 44 from just 34 balls. That innings gave his team the upper hand and a strong run rate, allowing for the likes of Clint Dudman (36) and skipper Charlie Brett (54) to bat through the overs at a comfortable rate.
Oddfellows would eventually reach 5-189 from the 40 overs.
It looked a good score but it quickly became apparent that it would be too much for Carranballac to chase after both openers fell cheaply. Luke Jackson, batting at four, tried to steady with 42 but Carrnaballac was always behind the run rate in the chase.
Brett capped off a great all-round game with 3-31, while Jonte Jarred also took three wickets as Carranballac finished all out for 112. The victory for Lismore Oddfellows is the club's 31st premiership overall, but the first senior premiership since winning division 2 in the South West Cricket Association in 2005-06.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.