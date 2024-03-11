Burrumbeet-trained Excelleration takes out thrilling Adelaide Cup

The rise and rise of the Burrumbeet-trained Excelleration has continued with the Richard Cully's seven-year-old holding off favourite The Map to win the Adelaide Cup.
In three starts, Excelleration has won the Great Western Cup, followed by the Launceston Cup, he now adds the Group 2, 3200m classic after a brilliant rails ride from jockey Harry Coffey.
Ballarat-trained runners had a huge say in the race with Terry Kelly's Skelm finishing third, and Pay Kearney's Yellowbrick Road having the run of the race before finishing among the leading pack in seventh with Dan O'Sullivan's One Last Kiss back in 11th.
The Matt Cumani-trained Team Captain, which was to be ridden by Ballarat apprentice Jaylah Kennedy was scratched earlier in the day.
Earlier it was a case of close, but no cigar, for the Andrew Noblet-trained Easy Dun which ran into second in the listed Morphettville Guineas (1600m)
Set out as favourite after a dominant win on debut, Easy Dun was unable to run down the runaway leader Air Assault who opened up a big lead in the straight, before winning by one-and-a-half lengths from the Ballarat-trained galloper who showed a turn of foot in the final 200m, coming from last into second place.
