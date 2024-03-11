The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Burrumbeet-trained Excelleration takes out thrilling Adelaide Cup

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated March 11 2024 - 5:22pm, first published 5:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Excelleration holds off The Map to win the Adelaide Cup. Picture TAB/X
Excelleration holds off The Map to win the Adelaide Cup. Picture TAB/X

The rise and rise of the Burrumbeet-trained Excelleration has continued with the Richard Cully's seven-year-old holding off favourite The Map to win the Adelaide Cup.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.