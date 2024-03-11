Ballarat's Halle Martin wins Bendigo Gift, the perfect lead-in to Stawell

HALLE Martin has scored one of the biggest wins of her running career, just three weeks before the Stawell Gift.
The Ballarat 20-year-old scored a thrilling win in the Bendigo Gift over 120m, winning a time of 13.586 seconds.
Running off 11.5m, it was Martin's second major gift win, having previously won the Shepparton Gift.
"I couldn't have asked for better conditions or a better track and the competitors were all so nice, so it's great," an excited Martin said after winning.
"I've been making finals for the past few weeks, so I knew I could be a chance this weekend, but I definitely didn't expect to win, so I'm rapt."
It was a big weekend for the Martin clan with Patrick Martin also making the final of the Men's 120m Gift. Running off 8.25m, Martin finished fourth in a time of 12.521 seconds.
It's been a big season for Ballarat-based runners with Cooper Sherman taking out the Ballarat Gift in February while earlier this month, both Halle and Patrick Martin reached the final of the Castlemaine Gift, both finishing fourth.
