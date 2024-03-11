Campfire concern: it only takes one unattended fire to cause a major blaze

Fire authorities are concerned about the large number of unattended campfires left burning during total fire ban and extreme fire danger weather over the long weekend.
Several calls were received across the Ballarat region over the weekend including during Saturday's total fire ban period, with dozens reported across the state.
Fire crews were called to fires at Lake Burrumbeet and Snake Valley, among many others.
Forest Fire Management state agency commander Andrew Bennet said his agency received about 40 calls about campfires lit during total fire ban, and unattended campfires, with the CFA also logging dozens of calls particularly across Saturday afternoon and evening.
Mr Bennet said not only did the fire risk spread in extreme weather conditions, each call-out tied up resources and volunteers.
"Ten per cent of bushfires are caused by escaped campfires," he said. "We have enough other things that start bushfires - we don't need people contributing to it as well.
"It was noted in the state control centre just the number of unattended campfires and the issues with and potential that could lead to. But it also ties up so many resources and sending people out to talk to someone about it."
Mr Bennet said it was a problem right across the state, particularly at the long weekend with many people camping.
"Every part of the state was mentioned in our calls," he said.
Mr Bennet said people should think twice about their need for a fire in warm, dry and windy conditions even if it not a declared total fire ban day.
"It only takes one unattended camp fire to take off a bit then you've got a major fire," he said.
"Consider whether you really need a campfire, even if it isn't a day of Total Fire Ban. If you still choose to have a campfire, ensure you do the right thing with campfires and extinguish them properly."
That includes using at least 10 litres of water, or several buckets, to douse the flames if you leave the site, even for a short time, and never use soil to smother the flames.
"It's critical that people extinguish their campfire using water, not soil, as fires can still smoulder under soil for several days and reignite under the right conditions. If a fire is cool to touch, it is safe to leave," he said.
On days of total fire ban and extreme fire risk, compliance officers also visit locations where campers might light, or fail to extinguish, their fires.
In some cases, officers and fire crews are met with aggression and may call police, but generally they extinguish the fire and talk to any campers nearby.
People who breach campfire regulations on public land face on the spot fines of $577, or up to $19,231 if the matter is heard in court. The maximum penalty for lighting or maintaining a fire during a total fire ban is $46,154 and/or two years in jail.
Mr Bennet said it was important all people know the rules around lighting fires.
In national parks, fires can only be lit in purpose-built fireplaces unless marked otherwise. A purpose-built fireplace should be used if available, otherwise dig a trench at least 30 centimetres deep.
Branches and logs on your campfire must be less than one metre long. The campfire must not exceed one square metre, and three metres above and around your fire must be clear of flammable material, and an adult must be present, awake, within 50m and always have line of sight of the fire.
