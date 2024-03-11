The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Campfire concern: it only takes one unattended fire to cause a major blaze

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated March 11 2024 - 4:28pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forest Fire Management Victoria fire fighters put out a campfire during a safety demonstration at Slaty Creek. Picture by Kate Healy
Forest Fire Management Victoria fire fighters put out a campfire during a safety demonstration at Slaty Creek. Picture by Kate Healy

Fire authorities are concerned about the large number of unattended campfires left burning during total fire ban and extreme fire danger weather over the long weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.