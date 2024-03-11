All the colour from the Begonia Festival Parade | PHOTOS

Ballarat's diversity was once again on show as community groups walked alongside the lake for the annual Begonia Festival Parade.
Alicia Juarez, a family member from Sebastopol Primary School, said the festival "brings our community together".
"We love coming in and watching the parade," she said.
"We also love going and seeing the big flowers and doing the kids' activities in the festival."
Ms Juarez said it would be great if there was shade for watching the parade as the day got "really hot".
The annual tradition of participating in the parade is something the Ballarat Roller Derby League and Roller Sports Fit Club look forward to each year.
This is Dave McBride's second year participating.
"The numbers grow each year and we're a really proud Ballarat sporting club and [the parade] is fantastic," he said.
Mr McBride said it was great to see so many diverse groups touching all parts of the Ballarat community involved.
This included dance, sport, multicultural associations and special interest groups.
Finishing the parade, Ballarat Jazz Club president Marie Wilson recalled one early begonia parade in the 1960s when she was 17 years old.
"It was a long walk ... it was from Camp Street to the garden," the seventy-nine-year-old said.
The parade moved to Lake Wendouree in 1973.
Jeena Xiang from China came to the Begonia festival with her family.
Living in Ballarat for seven years, she had never missed the celebration and this year she said was here to bring her almost two-year-old.
"I bring my baby every year to see the changes of the community, especially the Chinese Australian Cultural Society," she said.
The society brings a strong Chinese culture to the festival - dragon dance, Cheongsam, Hanfu and Tai Chi.
University of the Third Age won the community award.
The group has more than 1000 members and runs classes for retirees who want to keep learning.
"This is the first time we have been part of the parade," president Nina Netherway said.
"We have won this community award and I am thrilled."
The group sung and danced their way down Wendouree Parade proudly displaying the recycled fabric flowers they had made.
