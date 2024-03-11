The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

All the colour from the Begonia Festival Parade | PHOTOS

Gwen Liu
Nieve Walton
By Gwen Liu, and Nieve Walton
Updated March 11 2024 - 6:23pm, first published 3:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Henry with mum Erin (back right) enjoying the parade. Picture by Adam Trafford
Henry with mum Erin (back right) enjoying the parade. Picture by Adam Trafford

Ballarat's diversity was once again on show as community groups walked alongside the lake for the annual Begonia Festival Parade.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gwen Liu

Gwen Liu

Journalist

Gwen Liu is a bilingual journalist in English and Chinese with The Courier. For story tips on Ballarat : gwen.liu@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.