The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Police investigating suspicious unit fire

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated March 11 2024 - 6:09pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The roof to the Vale Street unit caved in as part of the damage. Picture by Adam Trafford
The roof to the Vale Street unit caved in as part of the damage. Picture by Adam Trafford

Updated 5:20pm:

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.