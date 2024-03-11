Police investigating suspicious unit fire

Updated 5:20pm:
Police are investigating a suspicious fire in Sebastopol after a pair of units were engulfed in flames about 1.40pm on March 11, 2024.
In a statement to The Courier, a Victoria Police spokesperson said the exact circumstances of the fire were unclear, but a crime scene had been established and fire investigators would attend.
The pair of units, located on Vale Street in Sebastopol, sustained severe damage in the blaze, which caused the roof of one of the residences to completely cave in.
Country Fire Authority lieutenant Clay Morrison said no one was injured in the fire as the house had been empty at the time.
He said CFA and Fire Rescue Victoria members had acted swiftly to prevent the fire spreading to other units.
"[It's] very lucky it [the fire] didn't spread further, partially the reason that it didn't spread is because we had crews on it really quickly," he said.
"Also there's a double brick wall so the design of the actual units themselves suppress the fire, but I'd say getting here pretty quickly on the scene, getting some hoses in there and attacking it stopped it from going out of control pretty quick."
It comes at a time of high fire danger, with Ballarat experiencing a series of days with temperatures higher than 30 degrees.
The mercury was hovering about 32 degrees at the time of the blaze.
Earlier:
