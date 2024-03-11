Residents fear deadly exposure as 'toxic waste site' to be built near homes

A group of Ballarat residents will oppose the construction of a new "toxic mining waste site" in the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal as they fear its proximity to houses will expose the community to potentially deadly matter.
The proposed tailings dam, named Tailings Storage Facility 4 [TS4], will sit 100 metres from homes in Mount Clear at the Ballarat Gold Mine site.
Tailing dams are embankments constructed to store mining waste - also known as tailings - in liquid or solid form.
Despite long-term opposition, TS4 was approved by City of Ballarat in June 2023, but the Tailings Dam Community Safety Action Group [TDCSAG] has taken the matter to VCAT, with a seven-day hearing set to start on March 12, 2024.
TDCSAG spokesperson Dora Pearce told The Courier most people in the Mount Clear community don't understand the consequences of having a large tailings dam constructed on their doorstop.
"It would be bigger than 20 football fields combined, and after 10 years with six stages of construction, the final height of the wall facing towards Sebastopol will be 35 metres," she said.
"You can see why we'd be concerned."
According to the TDCSAG, gold ore tailings contain arsenic, among other contaminants, and therefore pose a risk to human health.
The Australian Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water state exposure to arsenic can lead to digestive pain, nausea and organ damage, and in extreme cases is linked to cancer and death.
These issues are familiar to Dr Pearce, whose PhD examined the link between cancer incidents and soil arsenic concentration across the Victorian goldfields region.
"The arsenic concentration in tailings at this mine is over 4000 milligram per kilogram, and when you talk about that, your average baseline background soil is four milligrams," she said.
"That's 1000 times the arsenic concentration that would be in uncontaminated soil, so we do not want dust coming off this mine."
Concerned about the level of arsenic they have been exposed to, two members of the TDCSAG sent soil and dust samples from their homes to Macquarie University for analysis.
While their soil tested low for contaminants, both dust samples were well above the national median concentration for arsenic.
At 51 milligrams per kilogram, the dust from Jen Geddes home tested nearly triple the median value of 19 milligrams per kilogram, while a sample from the home of Noel Beaney was also well above average at 33 milligrams per kilogram.
Ms Geddes said the arsenic concentration in her dust was likely higher than normal as she often let a breeze flow through her home, meaning contaminants could blow in from the tailings dam site which is just 330 metres away.
As TS4 will be located just 100 metres from houses, Ms Geddes said residents near the new site would likely face even greater exposure to arsenic.
The construction of TS4 is widely considered to be vital to the survival of Ballarat Gold Mine, which went into administration in March 2023, as without the dam there would be nowhere to store the leftover waste from processing.
Despite this, the TDCSAG are concerned the dam was approved without an Environmental Effects Statement [EES], and at 100 metres, would be far closer to homes than the Environmental Protection Agency's recommended separation distance of 250 metres.
By not requesting an EES, Dr Pearce said the council had failed to ensure the best interests of the community were served.
"There are alternative best practice methods for managing tailings, but because this was not referred for an Environmental Effects Statement, basically the only choice our group had was to say yes or no to a tailings dam," she said.
"This tailings dam would be so close to housing, absolutely unprecedented close proximity, nowhere else in the world is there a tailings dam this close to a residential community."
TDCSAG member Annie Treloar said while the group wasn't opposed to the mine, they wanted to ensure best environmental practice was implemented, so they weren't left with a "toxic mining waste site" on their doorstop.
"We don't want to close this mine down, we just want to see it done properly," she said.
"There's a lot of locals who work there, and they love the fact that the mine's in town so they can be with their families, and we very much sympathise with that."
"But it's just about being responsible and using the latest technologies, it just sounds like they're skipping corners."
Ms Treloar is also concerned about an infrastructure failure, such as the 2018 Cadia Valley gold mine tailings dam wall collapse in New South Wales, which saw tailings dust spread to the properties of nearby residents.
"A dam failure has some quite catastrophic consequences, and particularly with the very changing weather patterns we're seeing now, with high winds that's a concern, particularly for the Yarrowee River at the bottom of the hill," she said.
When contacted for comment, the Ballarat Gold Mine declined to respond to The Courier's questions as the case is yet to be heard in VCAT, but it's understood the mine employs more than 100 people in Ballarat.
The Courier also understands the Ballarat Gold Mine is not currently in contravention of any environmental regulations or standards.
