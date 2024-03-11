The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Residents fear deadly exposure as 'toxic waste site' to be built near homes

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated March 12 2024 - 8:45am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TDCSAG members Dr Dora Pearce, Jennifer Geddes, Joan Brick, Noel Beaney, Jennifer Robson, Annie Treloar and Michael Knowles in Mount Clear overlooking the Ballarat Gold Mine. Picture by Adam Trafford
TDCSAG members Dr Dora Pearce, Jennifer Geddes, Joan Brick, Noel Beaney, Jennifer Robson, Annie Treloar and Michael Knowles in Mount Clear overlooking the Ballarat Gold Mine. Picture by Adam Trafford

A group of Ballarat residents will oppose the construction of a new "toxic mining waste site" in the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal as they fear its proximity to houses will expose the community to potentially deadly matter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.