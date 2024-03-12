This school makes promoting Bike Ed a community-led event

Bike sheds were so full there were make-shift storage areas created on outdoor courts.
This was an issue Black Hill Primary School physical education teacher Chloe Dew was pleased to accommodate in a bid to encourage more pupils to get riding.
To ride to school might not be an option for some families, given the school's particularly hilly location, but Ms Dew said there was a noticeable peak in young commuters in the wake of their annual Bike Ed day in which every child is given the chance to get on a roll. For preps, sessions are undertaken with scooters.
Community bike groups lend an hand and lend some bikes while Ballarat Grammar year 10 students also helped in practical instructions.
One in five Australian students walk or ride to school, data from national cycle advocacy body Bicycle Network show. About 40 years ago, the reverse was true with about one in five children not riding or walking to school.
Bicycle education programs across the region have anecdotally dropped off due to changing demands with insurance, teacher training, curriculum demands and school facilities.
Similarly, The Courier has this week taken a closer look at the squeeze on parents to access swimming lessons in Ballarat.
Black Hill Primary School runs a full days' bicycle education across year levels, helped by a community road safety grant to focus on bike and road safety.
Ms Dew said PE sessions were skills based with teaching on efficient braking, when and how to ride on shared footpaths and road safety.
"We want to make it so kids can get safely to school," Ms Dew said.
When the weather warms up in term four, Ms Dew said while classes might not strictly have bike ed sessions they can reintroduce and encourage cycling in other ways, such as orienteering activities.
She hoped this might help inspire other schools to get back on the bikes.
Black Hill grade six pupil Grace Berry said it was important for children to stay fit and bike riding was a "quite fun" way to stay active.
Grace said it could be tough to find time to ride much during the school term, but she liked to get on her bike during school holidays.
"Bike ed is good for younger kids. You learn how to turn properly and change directions," Grace said. "Most schools should do it because it gives kids a break from [inside] learning and it's a nice way to get active."
Grace's opinion echoes the voice of 10-year-old Peta Bianchi-Howden, who late in 2023 wrote in a column for ACM it was a "serious problem" when half the children her age that she polled did not know how to ride a bike.
Peta, who lives in the New South Wales' Blue Mountains, said the fresh air made her feel "less moody" that she "would advise every kid to jump on a bike at the first chance and start riding because it will literally take you away".
