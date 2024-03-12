The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

This school makes promoting Bike Ed a community-led event

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated March 12 2024 - 4:36pm, first published 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat mountain bike ambassador Antanas Spokevicius teaches nine-year-old Black Hill pupil Josh how to handle the downhill thrills safely. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Ballarat mountain bike ambassador Antanas Spokevicius teaches nine-year-old Black Hill pupil Josh how to handle the downhill thrills safely. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Bike sheds were so full there were make-shift storage areas created on outdoor courts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.