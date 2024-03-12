The Courier
Woodcutter smashes man's car with baseball bat in Creswick forest attack

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated March 12 2024 - 2:47pm, first published 1:36pm
A man has fronted court over the attack, which occurred in 2023. File picture: The Courier.
A woodcutter in the Creswick State Forest has chased down a man while armed with a baseball bat and smashed his car.

