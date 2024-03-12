Woodcutter smashes man's car with baseball bat in Creswick forest attack

A woodcutter in the Creswick State Forest has chased down a man while armed with a baseball bat and smashed his car.
The incident occurred on July 13, 2023, when a worker at a nearby job site saw the man on the side of Jackass Road, in the forest, cutting wood.
The worker took a photo of the man and his car as there had been a series of break-ins in the area nearby in the weeks before the incident.
Upon seeing the worker taking photos, the woodcutter got into his car and sped away.
The worker continued to his work site nearby, and an hour later again spotted the man nearby.
This time the man drove towards the worker with his hi-beams on in an attempt to box him in.
The worker drove away and the man pursued and boxed him in further up the road.
He then got out of his car and smashed the worker's indicator and bonnet with a baseball bat, before driving off.
The man was arrested by police on October 30, 2023.
At his Mount Pleasant home police found a wheelbarrow stolen from the Creswick State Forest work site on October 24, 2023.
The 33-year-old man appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, to plead guilty to the attack, charged with criminal damage, handling stolen goods and assault.
He will not be named as he did not receive a conviction.
The 33-year-old's lawyer Scott Belcher sought either a community corrections order or a good behaviour bond for his client, with a condition to attend anger management courses.
Magistrate Guillaume Bailin fined the man but decided to not hand down a conviction.
"You just need to make better decisions - you have made a poor one in these circumstances," the magistrate said.
The man was placed on a good behaviour bond and ordered to pay $2500 to the court.
He will also have to pay $4000 in damage compensation and write a letter of apology to the victim.
