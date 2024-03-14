Family living at its finest in Smythes Creek

Welcome to this meticulously maintained and truly captivating residence that exudes warmth and charm.
Nestled in the heart of Smythes Creek in a serene neighbourhood, this immaculate haven is a testament to thoughtful design and living.
The 511 square metre property is close to a range of amenities, including Delacombe Town Centre, schools and childcares.
The home has two inviting living spaces, providing ample room for relaxation and entertainment.
The well-appointed kitchen is simply stunning, with stone benches and a convenient walk-in pantry, providing style and functionality.
The main suite is a sanctuary, complemented by an ensuite for added convenience. The additional bedrooms are spacious and bathed in natural light, creating an inviting atmosphere for guests or additional family members.
The second bathroom is beautifully appointed, catering to the needs of a bustling household.
The fully landscaped front and rear gardens provide a seamless extension of your living space. The outdoor area is perfect for hosting family and friends, or simply unwinding after a long day.
Equipped with gas central heating and split system cooling, ensuring year-round comfort.
Whether you have a growing family or are someone seeking a tranquil abode, this home invites you to experience a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Don't miss the opportunity to make this really neat, owner-occupied home yours. Schedule your viewing today and embark on a journey to discover the charm and serenity that awaits you.
