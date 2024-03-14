Secure a quality unit in Delacombe

Colliers Ballarat is delighted to offer for sale unit 12/17 Concept Drive in Delacombe.
This custom designed unit has a total warehouse area of 171 square metres (approx.) and has been constructed with the highest of standards to reflect the premium status of your business.
The unit is a quality concrete construction, and features high aluminium glazing that allows for ample natural light.
There are eight metre (approx.) high internal clearances and a six metre high (approx.) roller shutter.
The building is also home to the ideal mezzanine office, convenient storage or racking, and a sleek kitchenette for employees to enjoy. There is also ample parking onsite.
Situated on the cusp of the urban growth zone, only minutes to Bunnings, Delacombe Town Centre and Latrobe Street trade retail, there's everything you need at your doorstep.
The unit is available now, so do not hesitate. Contact the exclusive selling agents at Colliers Ballarat today to discuss further.
