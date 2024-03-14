The Courier
Secure a quality unit in Delacombe

By Commercial Property
March 14 2024 - 4:00pm
Secure a quality unit in Delacombe
Secure a quality unit in Delacombe
  • Unit 12/17 Concept Drive, Delacombe
  • 171 square metres
  • $515,000 + GST
  • Agency: Colliers Ballarat
  • Agent: Lauchlan Waddell 0407 520 725
  • Inspect: By appointment

Colliers Ballarat is delighted to offer for sale unit 12/17 Concept Drive in Delacombe.

