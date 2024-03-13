The Courier
Speeding dominates driving offences over March long weekend

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
March 14 2024 - 5:00am
Police conducting roadside breathtesting. File photo
Police conducting roadside breathtesting. File photo

Speeding has once again been a major player in road offences detected by police over the March long weekend, making up 32 per cent of the total number of offences in the Ballarat region.

