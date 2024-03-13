Speeding dominates driving offences over March long weekend

Speeding has once again been a major player in road offences detected by police over the March long weekend, making up 32 per cent of the total number of offences in the Ballarat region.
Operation Arid ran from Friday, March 8, to Monday, March 11, with police across the state paying particular attention to speeding and fatigued drivers.
In the Ballarat Police Service Area there were a total of 75 offences detected, 24 of them for speeding.
Police issued 13 penalties for drivers disobeying signs or traffic lights and also discovered 11 unregistered vehicles.
There were three drink drivers and three drug drivers, seven unlicensed drivers and three disqualified drivers caught.
Officers also issued three fines for illegal mobile phone use, one seatbelt offence, one cyclist offence and impounded six vehicles.
The number of speeding offences in the Moorabool Police Service Area is also worrying, with 75 per cent of fines dished out over the four-day operation going to drivers travelling too fast.
Out of the total of 57 offences, 43 of those were for speeding drivers. There were two drink drivers and one drug driver caught by police.
Across Victoria 2843 speeding drivers were detected while 203 drink drivers were also caught from 76,060 preliminary breath tests.
Road Policing Acting Assistant Commissioner, John Fitzpatrick said the amount of speeding drivers is "simply unacceptable".
"To think so many people were driving at extreme speeds is even more worrying," Assistant Commissioner Fitzpatrick said.
"At high speed there's little room for error and the consequences of a mistake are magnified. To put it bluntly, it's a recipe for disaster.
"These results should serve as a wake-up call to anyone doing the wrong thing on our roads."
Five deaths were recorded over the four days of the operation including a 15-year-old boy who was struck while riding his bike at Knoxfield.
There were no fatalities in the Ballarat and Moorabool PSAs.
The total number of offences in the Ballarat PSA dropped from 108 in 2023 to 75 in 2024 - a 36 per cent decrease.
The drop included the number of speeding drivers going from 49 in 2023 to 24 in 2024.
