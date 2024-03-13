Search under way for missing person near Creswick

Police and VICSES volunteers are searching in around the Creswick Plantation south-west of the town for a missing person.
Reports of the search happening were seen on social media, with the police Airwing seen flying over the area in a grid pattern.
Police at the staging area confirmed the search is not related to missing Ballarat East woman Samantha Murphy.
A VICSES spokesperson said six units were assisting police with the search on motorbikes and on foot.
Further details of missing person are not clear at this stage. Victoria Police has been contacted for comment.
MORE TO COME.
