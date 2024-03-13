The Courier
Search under way for missing person near Creswick

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 13 2024 - 12:08pm, first published 11:43am
SES crews are assisting police in the search for a missing person near Creswick. Picture by Kate Healy
Police and VICSES volunteers are searching in around the Creswick Plantation south-west of the town for a missing person.

