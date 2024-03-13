Harmony Fest 2024: How does Ballarat celebrate its cultural diversity?

"Ballarat is a vibrant city," an overjoyed Oluwatobi Akanbi said as he helped launch the city's annual Harmony Fest, which celebrates cultural diversity through food, dance, and so much more.
Mr Akanbi, from Nigeria, performed a drumming song as part of the launch, a fusion of African and Australian cultures, expressing his excitement about the Harmony Fest.
Harmony Fest is designed to align with Harmony Day on March 21, the United Nation's International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.
Ballarat's 15th Harmony Fest begins March 15 and ends March 27. Multicultural communities will hold more than 30 events across the city to share and celebrate diverse cultures.
This includes movie screenings, tai chi demonstrations, dinners, pasta-making, food festivals, and a free community picnic at Lake Wendouree on March 24.
There's also the Holi Festival of Colours at Victoria Park on March 23, talks at the Eureka Centre, and comedian Anh Do performing at Civic Hall.
Check the schedule below:
Former multicultural ambassador Lia Andanar Yu said she was happy to see the city become more and more diverse in the past decade.
The fest was only a one day event before 2014, she said.
"They closed Camp Street (and) we had big stage shows, a parade, and booths [of different communities] from morning till afternoon," Ms Yu recalled.
The two-week celebration is now more flexible in terms of scheduling with more opportunities for everyone to experience different cultures, she said.
"It's a flourishing of beliefs, a flourishing of talents, a flourishing of colours, an openness to everyone," Ms Yu said.
Mayor Des Hudson said the Harmony Fest "showcases the wonderful level of multiculturalism" in the city.
He said 38 people from 16 different countries became Australian citizens in Ballarat on March 12, which was a reflection of the city's current multicultural status, he said.
"What we want to do is rather than being a couple of levels behind, bringing it very much to the front. And through our own intercultural activities and our amazing intercultural team, that is driving the initiatives from the City of Ballarat," Cr Hudson said.
He said everyone is encouraged to explore the program and enjoy the Harmony Fest this year.
The first multicultural event will be the BKFA Indian Food Festival at St Patrick's Cathedral Hall from 5.30pm to 8pm on March 15 - register online.
