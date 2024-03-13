Jon Seccull given nine year prison sentence after rape re-trial

Former White Ribbon ambassador and Ballarat community figure Jon Seccull has been sentenced to nine years and nine months in prison on charges of raping his wife multiple times and making threats to injure.
Seccull appeared via video link from prison at a hearing at the Melbourne County Court on Wednesday, March 13.
The 46-year-old sat with his head down throughout most of the proceeding, occasionally taking notes with a pen.
He was found guilty by jury of three charges of rape and a charge of threatening to inflict serious injury after three incidents between February 2014 and September 2015.
The court heard in the lead-up to the offending, Seccull had pressured his ex-wife Michelle Skewes into an open marriage, where Seccull encouraged Ms Skewes to have sex with other men.
The open marriage arrangement began in 2011 after the couple were married in 2003.
Seccull occasionally required Skewes to film or livestream the sexual activity she had with other men for his own sexual gratification.
In 2014, Ms Skewes began a sexual relationship with a man in Queensland, which Seccull was initially okay with before his attitude changed.
After a trip in February 2014 to meet the man, Ms Skewes returned to Victoria, after which Seccull raped her, the court heard.
The second incident of rape occurred in April 2015, after the couple had been drinking at home and got into an argument.
Judge Sarah Dawes said a video taken by Seccull on the day of the incident showed a confrontation between the pair, during which Seccull yelled abuse.
In September 2015, after a fight, Seccull came into the couple's bedroom holding a rifle and told his wife he would put her in the ICU, then shoot himself in their driveway leaving his body for their children to find.
The pair separated in March 2016 and Ms Skewes made her first statement alleging rape to police in early 2017.
Judge Dawes said there was an "enduring atmosphere of hostility and tension" in the relationship throughout the 19 month offending period, and called Seccull's offending "degrading and volatile conduct".
"You (Seccull) had time to reflect on your conduct but chose to persist with it," Judge Dawes said.
The judge said Seccull had a high level of moral culpability for the offending due to a serious breach of trust by Seccull and his lack of remorse for the offending.
The court heard Seccull, who pleaded not guilty to the offending, still refuses to take responsibility for the rapes - and denied they had ever happened.
Seccull was first arrested and interviewed by police about the incidents in March 2017, and made to stand trial in September 2019.
The 2019 trial was vacated after additional charges were laid against Seccull, after a more thorough statement was attained from Ms Skewes.
A trial then began in 2021, where Seccull was found guilty by jury of 12 charges - nine rapes, two assaults, and one threat to injure.
Seccull was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for the first trial, however later successfully had his conviction overturned on appeal.
A re-trial began in September 2023, where Seccull was found guilty on the three rape charges and one charge of threatening to injure.
He was acquitted of the eight other charges.
At Wednesday's sentencing Judge Dawes spoke on the significant delay the case faced due to the pandemic - stretching out to just over six years since police first spoke to Ms Skewes.
The court heard Seccull's mental health had deteriorated during his 612 days in prison prior to the sentencing hearing - with a diagnosis of a major depressive disorder.
Judge Dawes said she took into account Seccull's previous good character in the community and occupation as a corrections officer.
The judge said prison time would likely be more onerous for Seccull due to his career with corrections and that he had been placed in a special protective unit.
She also recognised the further punishment of significant media coverage of Seccull's offending.
Seccull's prospects of rehabilitation were regarded as "at best reasonable" due to his reluctance to accept responsibility for his crimes.
In total, Seccull was given a prison sentence of nine years and nine months, with 612 days recognised as already being served. A non-parole period of six years and 10 months was fixed.
Seccull will also be placed on the sex offenders registry for life.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292.
Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.