Jon Seccull given nine year prison sentence after rape re-trial

By Alex Dalziel
Updated March 13 2024 - 3:58pm, first published 12:52pm
Jon Seccull, pictured in 2013. File picture
Jon Seccull, pictured in 2013. File picture

Former White Ribbon ambassador and Ballarat community figure Jon Seccull has been sentenced to nine years and nine months in prison on charges of raping his wife multiple times and making threats to injure.

