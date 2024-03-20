Ballarat Pride a chance for community to feel 'seen'

After the success of this year's massive ChillOut festival in Daylesford, Ballarat can look forward to a month of events celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community.
Ballarat Pride will run over June, with full details of individual and group events expected to be released in May.
Committee member Liz Hardiman said work was underway for an inclusive month of events, with Ballarat Pride open for events to be registered.
"As a proud member of the LGBTIQA+ Advisory Committee and QHub Ballarat worker, I'd love to see the broader Ballarat contribute to, be curious about, participate in, and enjoy what's on offer during Pride Month," she said.
"In doing that, we as a community recognise that not everyone has the same lived experience. When members of our LGBTIQA+ community are included they feel 'seen', respected and safe to identify as such. We all benefit when we feel a sense of belonging."
Ms Hardiman said when people use Pride Month as a means of connection, it creates a better sense of inclusivity.
Almost one in 10 people in Ballarat identify as being a part of the LGBTQIA+ community.
"I'd like to see a colourful combination of educative, celebratory, expressive, all age-encompassing, sensory friendly and accessible events presented throughout June in Ballarat," Ms Hardiman said.
"I think Ballarat has more than enough Pride in us that our rainbow-dust can put a smile on everyone's face - all year 'round."
Individuals and groups can register their local events at the council's web page ballaratpride.au.
Community wellbeing director Matthew Wilson said these events are crucial for self-acceptance, affirmation, connection and celebration, and the program will be available in May.
"Our LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Plan 2022-2026 outlines how we will seek to attract events to Ballarat that highlight and promote inclusivity," he said.
At the February council meeting, a petition was put to councillors asking them to walk in the Daylesford ChillOut Parade.
During the meeting, councillor Daniel Moloney said over two and a half years the council had become a leader in local government in LGBTQIA+ inclusion.
While the petition was regarding walking in the Daylesford Chillout Festival parade, he remarked it would be nice if council could do something more local rather than up the road.
In 2023, when the state government announced the cancellation of the 2026 Regional Victoria Commonwealth Games, a $150 Regional Tourism and Events Fund was announced.
The council did not rule out trying to use the fund for an LGBTQIA+ event for Ballarat run by the council.
Economy and experience director Martin Darcy said more details were needed around the fund for the council to explore opportunities.
"In the meantime, Tourism Midwest Victoria is developing a Destination Management Plan that will help guide and prioritise tourism investment and activities," he said.
"Most grant streams released by state or federal governments are competitive and the City of Ballarat is in a strong position to apply to grant streams as they arise. We know that each region in Victoria will be keen to apply for grants to help deliver on their own tourism objectives, so preparation and evidence gathering to support an application is key."
"We look forward to working with our LGBTIQA+ advisory committee to find ways to further celebrate our LGBTIQA+ community."
Ballarat's Frolic Festival is a LGBTQIA+ event run twice a year with a summer and winter event, and is partly supported by the state government's Pride Events and Festivals Fund.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.