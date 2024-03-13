The Courier
Police use stop sticks to blow out man's tires in chase across Ballarat

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
March 14 2024 - 5:30am
File picture.

A Ballarat 21-year-old has led police on a car chase across the city, which continued despite him blowing out his front tires.

