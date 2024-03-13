Police use stop sticks to blow out man's tires in chase across Ballarat

A Ballarat 21-year-old has led police on a car chase across the city, which continued despite him blowing out his front tires.
John Doyle appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to a string of pursuit offences, after an incident which began in the Ballarat Central Big W car park.
At about 2.10am on June 10, 2023, police patrolling the CBD happened upon a red Holden Commodore doing burnouts in the store's car park on Grenville and Curtis streets.
The police car approached the car park with lights and sirens activated and saw Doyle in the driver's seat of the Commodore take off along Mair Street away from them.
Later that morning police in the same area heard the sound of tires screeching and again found Doyle conducting burnouts in the Commodore in the same car park.
Upon seeing police, Doyle sped off along Grenville Street.
Police questioned people at the scene, who confirmed the driver was Doyle, and then paid a visit to Doyle's registered address, but couldn't find him.
Police then went to Liberator Drive in Mitchell Park, an area well known for hooning drivers, and found Doyle in the same red Commodore.
Doyle took off onto Airport Road, where police used stop sticks to puncture two of his front tires.
Despite this, Doyle continued to drive from the police onto Sunraysia Drive.
A third lot of police officers pursued Doyle to Grevilia Road in Wendouree, where he jumped out of the car and fled on foot.
He was arrested in the front yard of a nearby property.
At the hearing two reports were tendered with the court outlining Doyle's personal circumstances and mental health issues.
Magistrate Gulliame Bailin said he was considering sending Doyle to prison for the "serious" offending, but for Doyle's young age and remorse.
"This is a very serious example of a pursuit matter," the magistrate said.
"On each occasion the police have sought to intercept you, you have fled away at speed.
"Police are often put in the position to terminate pursuits because they are concerned that you will kill someone or kill yourself."
Magistrate Bailin sentenced Doyle to a three year community corrections order, where he will be required to complete 250 hours of community work and seek mental health treatment.
Doyle will also have to write a letter of apology to all of the police officers involved in the three pursuits he was involved in.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.